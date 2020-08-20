These are the best movies you can stream free on Plex

Plex is one of the better streaming platforms we’ve used and we love it for being able to organize local content and streaming it to multiple places. But you may not know that you can stream some of the best movies on Plex right now. All without having to have local content of your own.

Plex used to be strictly for streaming the content you already owned. Now, the company has expanded into streaming content like other companies do and they offer some of the best movies and TV out there. Here’s a list of some of the best movies you can stream for free on Plex. Some of these will be going away soon so if you see something, be sure to try Plex for free today!

The best movies streaming now on Plex

Burnt (Bradley Cooper)

The Hours A Night at the Roxbury

The Voices (Ryan Reynolds)

Little Monsters

Dr. T and the Women

Soapdish

Capitalism: A Love Story

The Soloist

Children of the Corn: Genesis

Freakonomics

Brotherhood of Justice (Keanu Reeves, Kiefer Sutherland)

The Illusionist

Grand Isle

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Kevin Hart Presents: Plastic Cup Boys

The Clearing

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Virtuosity

Cadillac Records

Legenda of Zorro

Trailer Park Boys The Movie

Lars and the Real Girl

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

Centurion

I Am Not Your Negro

It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World

Code of Honor

The Mod Squad

Grease 2

The International

World Trade Center

The Virgin Suicides

My Scientology Movie

Delirious

Capote

Food, Inc.

I’m Still Here

Two Lovers

The Crazies

Carol

Shark vs Octopus

Synchronicity

Nicolas Nickleby

24 Hour Party People

Thanks for Sharing

The Hitch-Hiker

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead

Harmontown

Silent Rage

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Runnin’ Down a Dream

Crazy Love

The Hunter

Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell 2.0

Street Fighter Alpha

House of Flying Daggers

Walking Tall

Patriot Games

Best TV series on Plex

227 (TV series)

McLeod’s Daughters

Forensic Investigators

Mary Berry Everyday

Dan Vs.

Idris Elba King of Speed

Bonanza

My Kitchen Rules

Running Wilde

Master of Horror

The Ellen Show

All in the Family

The Critic

The Michael J. Fox Show

3 rd Rock from the Sun

Rock from the Sun 21 Jumpstreet

My Two Dads

Parker Lewis Can’t Lose

Roseanne

The Good Doctor

Catch before it leaves in August

You Can Count on Me

Charlies Angels

An Evening with Kevin Smith

Zorro

Just Shoot Me

The Cable Guy

NewsRadio

Birdy (Nicolas Cage)

My Two Dad’s

Who’s the Boss

The Critic (TV series)

Girl, Interrupted

Bewitched

Dilbert

Johnny Mnemonic

Hey Arnold!

