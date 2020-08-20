These are the best movies you can stream free on Plex

Plex is one of the better streaming platforms we’ve used and we love it for being able to organize local content and streaming it to multiple places. But you may not know that you can stream some of the best movies on Plex right now. All without having to have local content of your own.
Plex used to be strictly for streaming the content you already owned. Now, the company has expanded into streaming content like other companies do and they offer some of the best movies and TV out there. Here’s a list of some of the best movies you can stream for free on Plex. Some of these will be going away soon so if you see something, be sure to try Plex for free today!
The best movies streaming now on Plex
- Burnt (Bradley Cooper)
- The Hours A Night at the Roxbury
- The Voices (Ryan Reynolds)
- Little Monsters
- Dr. T and the Women
- Soapdish
- Capitalism: A Love Story
- The Soloist
- Children of the Corn: Genesis
- Freakonomics
- Brotherhood of Justice (Keanu Reeves, Kiefer Sutherland)
- The Illusionist
- Grand Isle
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Kevin Hart Presents: Plastic Cup Boys
- The Clearing
- Tom Segura: Completely Normal
- Virtuosity
- Cadillac Records
- Legenda of Zorro
- Trailer Park Boys The Movie
- Lars and the Real Girl
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- Centurion
- I Am Not Your Negro
- It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World
- Code of Honor
- The Mod Squad
- Grease 2
- The International
- World Trade Center
- The Virgin Suicides
- My Scientology Movie
- Delirious
- Capote
- Food, Inc.
- I’m Still Here
- Two Lovers
- The Crazies
- Carol
- Shark vs Octopus
- Synchronicity
- Nicolas Nickleby
- 24 Hour Party People
- Thanks for Sharing
- The Voices
- The Hitch-Hiker
- Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead
- Harmontown
- Silent Rage
- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Runnin’ Down a Dream
- Crazy Love
- The Hunter
- Ghost in the Shell
- Ghost in the Shell 2.0
- Street Fighter Alpha
- House of Flying Daggers
- Walking Tall
- Patriot Games
Best TV series on Plex
- 227 (TV series)
- McLeod’s Daughters
- Forensic Investigators
- Mary Berry Everyday
- Dan Vs.
- Idris Elba King of Speed
- Bonanza
- My Kitchen Rules
- Running Wilde
- Master of Horror
- The Ellen Show
- All in the Family
- The Critic
- The Michael J. Fox Show
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- 21 Jumpstreet
- My Two Dads
- Parker Lewis Can’t Lose
- Roseanne
- The Good Doctor
Catch before it leaves in August
- You Can Count on Me
- Charlies Angels
- An Evening with Kevin Smith
- Zorro
- Just Shoot Me
- The Cable Guy
- NewsRadio
- Birdy (Nicolas Cage)
- My Two Dad’s
- Who’s the Boss
- The Critic (TV series)
- Girl, Interrupted
- Bewitched
- Dilbert
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Hey Arnold!
