Preorder Mobvoi’s new affordable smartwatch: the TicWatch GTX

Like anything other tech device, smartwatches run the gamut in design, functionality, and of course price. Decent ones easily cost US$200 or more, putting them out of the reach of many people. Mobvoi has just announced a new affordable smartwatch, the TicWatch GTX with health monitoring, workout modes, and up to 10 days of battery life.

While a more affordable price point usually means losing out on key features, it sounds like the TicWatch GTX keeps most of the necessary features most people use. These features include:

24/7 health monitoring, including sleep tracking

14 workout modes including running, cycling, swimming and yoga

IP68 water and sweat proof rating for indoor and outdoor swimming

Up to 10 days’ battery life

Personalized watch faces with the option to use photos from your mobile phone’s camera reel

As you can see, the watch is IP68 rated and usable for swimming, as well as other workouts. You can also receive incoming call and message notifications, and other features include music control, stopwatch, timer, weather, Find My Phone, and a flashlight option.

The Mobvoi TicWatch GTX smartwatch.

Of course, you are missing out on some features as the TicWatch GTX does not include Wi-Fi, mic/speaker, or GPS. That said, most users looking for a basic smartwatch with fitness tracking won’t miss those features.

Specifications include:

Chipset RLC8762C RAM/ROM 160KB/16MB Sensor Heart Rate (Vcare VC31), Accelerometer (Bosch BMA4321) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Vibration Yes Waterproof IP68 Swim suitable Screen Size 1.28″ TFT 240×240 Watch Size Φ48.7x11mm Watch Body Metal Workout Modes 14 Buttons 2 Gesture Tilt-to-wake Battery Capacity 200mAh Battery Life Up to 7 days (regular use), up to 14 days (power saving mode on) Charging Time 2 hours TicWatch GTX specifications

Launching on Amazon and Mobvoi’s website on September 3rd for US$59.99/£54.99/€59.99/CA$79.99/AU$89.99, the TicWatch GTX is now available for preorder. Those who do preorder it from Mobvoi can get a 10% discount, making it even that much more affordable.

What do you think about the Mobvoi TicWatch GTX affordable smartwatch and its lower price point? Will you be picking one up?