Apple faces class-action lawsuit for backlight display issues

Apple being sued isn’t exactly a new thing these days. The company seems to live in court but they also have the cash reserves to help pay for that life. We could spend a lot of time and energy covering Apple litigation. In this case, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Apple in US District Court in Northern California for MacBook Pros manufactured between 2016 and 2017.

The reason for the class-action lawsuit has to do with the flex cable on the display of these particular MacBooks. According to the lawsuit, the display and flex cables are suffering from what is called “stage light.” This happens when the flex cable is overextended beyond its limit causing a portion of the screen to become unresponsive.

Photo Courtesy of iFixIt: The 2016 MacBook Pro’s delicate display cable setup, dissected.

The issues arose back in 2018 when users of the affected MacBook Pro models started experiencing issues with the flex cable. These issues caused dark patches to appear at the bottom of the display creating a “stage light” effect that severely impacted the user experience.

Apple hasn’t commented as to how long they’ve known about the issue. Some suspect they knew of the issue because the 2018 models were produced with a longer flex cable which mitigates the problem. There have been many reports that the company may have known about the issue and chose to not address it. Those filing the class-action lawsuit are certainly agreeing with the sentiment.

The lawsuit does claim that Apple was aware of the issues with the flex cable. The lawsuit also claims Apple deleted forum comments complaining about the flex cable breaking and display issues.

Apple was aware of the issues with the backlight screen and the defective flex cable, in light of the comments posted by consumers on Apple’s discussion forum and that those comments were deleted after they were posted.

If you’re interested in reading the lawsuit, you can do so here.

Hopefully, none of you are having these issues with your MacBook Pros. What do you think of Apple’s handling of the “flexgate” issue? Do you think this class-action lawsuit will end in the users favor? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Source: apple insider