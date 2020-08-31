Spotify giving free Google Nest Mini to Canadian premium subscribers

A while ago, Spotify and Google teamed up to give Spotify Premium subscribers a free Google Home Mini for Americans. A similar promotion has now been extended to Canada with offers of a free Google Nest Mini for Spotify Premium subscribers.

If you are a subscriber, you should get an email offering you a free Google Nest Mini. It’s super easy to redeem and doesn’t take long. To start, simply click the Redeem Now button in your email.

When you redeem it, you’ll be told that you’ve registered for a Google Nest Mini but due to high demand, it may take a few days for it to become available. In my case, I received another email pretty much immediately stating that my free device was available.

Again, click the Get It Now button, link your Spotify and Google accounts, choose between Chalk and Charcoal, and add it to your basket. It will show a charge of CA$69.99 but once you proceed to checkout, you’ll see a discount bringing the price down to free.

Supplies are limited and the offer expires on October 31st, so you might want to redeem yours as soon as you get it.

