Streaming free on IMDb TV September 2020

Goodbye, August and hello September! It is time to clear out the old and bring in the new on IMDb TV for September. Here we run down everything that’s coming to IMDb TV in September 2020 so you can make your binge-watching plans.

IMDb TV is a free service you can watch online or on devices like Fire TV and some Smart TVs. The service does have some ad breaks, and that’s how it remains free, but those are pretty tolerable. So without further ado, here is what is streaming free on IMDb TV for September 2020!

What’s On IMDb TV September 2020

Popular Franchises Based on Books

IMDb TV has every movie in the Divergent, The Hunger Games, and Twilight franchises coming in September. So whether you want to read the books and then watch the movies, or binge the movies right away, IMDb TV has you covered.

Kids Club

What better way to celebrate the start of school than with a family movie night! Starting September 1st, treat your kids to a night of adventure with Hook or share some laughs with Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Panda 2. IMDb TV also has 20 VeggieTales movies available to stream.

Side Splitters

There is no shortage of comedies on IMDb TV this month with films like White Men Can’t Jump, Groundhog Day, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist and Something’s Gotta Give. All available starting September 1st.

Binge worthy TV

With the addition of seasons 7 and 8 of Chicago Fire every episode of the popular action drama is now available to stream for free on IMDb TV. Plus, in September IMDb TV will drop all five seasons of Chicago Med and every episode of the classic comedy Coach.

Your Complete List Of What’s Coming To IMDb TV In September

TV Series Starting September 1st

Movies Starting September 1st

What do you think of what’s streaming free on IMDb TV for September 2020? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.