Streaming free on IMDb TV August 2020

Goodbye July and hello August! It is time to clear out the old and bring in the new on IMDb TV for August. Here we run down everything that’s coming to IMDb TV in August 2020 so you can make your binge-watching plans.

IMDb TV is a free service you can watch online or on devices like Fire TV and some Smart TVs. The service does have some ad breaks, and that’s how it remains free, but those are pretty tolerable. So without further ado, here is what is streaming free on IMDb TV for August 2020!

What’s On IMDb TV August 2020

Comedy Club

Looking for a laugh? IMDb TV has you covered whether you prefer rom-coms, slapstick humor, or family fun. Starting August 1st, rom-com lovers can binge Austenland, Failure to Launch, and As Good as it Gets. Other comedy titles this month include Here Comes the Boom, Me, Myself & Irene, and family movie night favorites Shrek and Stuart Little.

Based on True Stories

IMDb TV has a variety of inspiring, biographical movies starting August 1st, including Ali, Eat Pray Love, Seabiscuit, Seven Years In Tibet, and Foxcatcher.

Space Cowboy

Whether you prefer the Wild West or extraterrestrial voyages, IMDb TV has action and adventure for everyone. In August, sci-fi fans can binge both seasons of The Outpost, along with films such as Lost in Space, Godzilla, and I am Number Four. Those who prefer Westerns can enjoy Hell or High Water and Hidalgo.

As Advertised

In case you missed the news, all seven seasons of the award-winning drama Mad Men are exclusively streaming on IMDb TV. Last month, Mad Men joined an extensive line-up of binge-friendly TV on IMDb TV including Lost, Malcolm in the Middle, Columbo, Murder She Wrote, Chicago Fire, and many more fan-favorite shows. Starting August 1, all seasons of Parenthood, Roswell, Royal Pains, The Unit, and Legends start streaming on the service.

Complete List Of What’s Coming To IMDb TV In August

Roswell TV Show

TV Series Starting August 1st (all seasons)

TV Series Starting August 12th (S2 joins S1 already on the service)

Movies Starting August 1st

What do you think of what's streaming free on IMDb TV for August 2020?