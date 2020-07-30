New on Netflix July 31-Aug 6: The Umbrella Academy returns

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between July 31-August 6th. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July and August 2020.

let's check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 31-August 6th list, headlined by the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

July 31

Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: Four teen enemies band together to exact revenge on their bullies until they get blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Will they get mad — or get even?

Four teams of brilliant bakers battle it out for sugary success as they race against each other and the clock over three rounds of competition. This season the challenges are harder, the creations are more spectacular and the rewards are even sweeter. Hosted by Hunter March, judges Candace Nelson & Adriano Zumbo return for the Extra Sweet season. The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for Season 2.

The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for Season 2. Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: After years of stealing jewelry, Zulema and Macarena recruit four other women for a final heist worth millions, to take place at a narco family wedding.

August 1

A Knight’s Tale (US)

Acts of Violence (US)

The Addams Family (1991) (US)

An Education (US)

Being John Malkovich (US)

Breaking In (CA)

Death at a Funeral (US)

Dennis the Menace (US)

Down a Dark Hall (CA)

Elizabeth Harvest (US)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (US)

Gone Baby Gone (CA)

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (CA)

Hardcore Henry (US)

The Indian in the Cupboard (CA)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2 (US)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (CA)

Jurassic Park (US)

Jurassic Park III (US)

Lawless (CA)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (US)

Mad Max (1979) (US)

Man of Steel (CA)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (CA)

Mr. Deeds (US)

Murder on the Orient Express (CA)

My Perfect Landing: Season 1 (US)

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1 (US)

The NeverEnding Story (US)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (US)

The Next Step: Season 6 (US)

Nights in Rodanthe (US)

Ocean’s Thirteen (US)

Ocean’s Twelve (US)

One Day (CA)

Operation Ouch: Season 1 (US)

Operation Ouch: Special (US)

The Predator (CA)

Remember Me (US)

Seabiscuit (US)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (CA)

Super 8 (CA)

Superman Returns (CA)

Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY: New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami, and Zane!

Titanic (CA)

Toradora!: Season 1 (US)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2 (US)

The Ugly Truth (US)

Upgrade (CA)

We’re The Millers (CA)

What Keeps You Alive (US)

August 2

Almost Love (US)

Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY: In Netflix’s new documentary series Connected, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. He discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies. From the microscopic to the telescopic to the kaleidoscopic, this show will make you see the world around you in a whole new way.

August 3

Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY: This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY: Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride. Kingdom: Season 1-3 (CA)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY: As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition. Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.

Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari. Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL: Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy Award-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.

August 5

10 Cloverfield Lane (CA)

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY: Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary. Bring It On (CA)

Bring It On Again (CA)

Bring it On: All or Nothing (CA)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (CA)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (CA)

Conan the Barbarian (CA)

Doom (CA)

EDtv (CA)

The Little Rascals (CA)

World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY: Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted.

August 6

The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.

Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity. The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME: With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan.

