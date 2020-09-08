Android 11 exits beta, now available for select phones

While Android 11 has been out in beta for a few months now, the day has come that it is now final and pushing out to select Pixel and other smartphones. The latest version of Google’s smartphone operating system brings with it easier conversation management and easier ways to manage connected devices, privacy, and more.
In case you don’t have time to watch the overview video above, here’s a quick run down on a few of the new features coming to select Pixel devices and other smartphones soon:
- Conversations across messaging apps are moving to a dedicated space within your notifications. Not only does this make it easier to manage your conversations across apps, you can also prioritize conversations from important people.
- Bubbles, à la Facebook Messenger style, are now part of Android 11 for messaging apps.
- Built-in screen recording with options to record sound from your mic, phone, or both.
- Long pressing the power button will let you access all your connected smart devices easily.
- Redesigned media controls.
- Android Auto now supports wireless connections for supported vehicles.
- You can allow an app to access your camera, microphone, or location one time only.
- Android 11 will “auto-reset” permissions for apps you have installed but haven’t used in awhile.
- Additional Google Play system update modules allow for security and privacy fixes to be sent via the Google Play store.
- Android 11 brings more privacy protections for Android Enterprise users.
- Older Pixel devices, like the Pixel 2 which won’t be getting Android 11, will get additional features including app suggestions on the home screen based on your daily routines, and new overview actions that allow you to take a screenshot of an app and select text and images, and more.
We’ve already received the update on a Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4a so the update is rolling out as we speak. Google mentions on their blog post that it will be available today on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and realme phones with more OEMs launching and upgrading their devices to the new operating system in the coming months.
Do you have a phone that’s getting the Android 11 update? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.