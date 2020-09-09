1MORE launch world’s first THX Certified True Wireless ANC headphones

1MORE, a company that you may not have heard of but one we’ve reviewed before, has just announced the world’s first THX Certified true wireless headphones. The 1MORE True Wireless ANC In-Ear headphones feature the company’s QuietMax hybrid ANC technology, THX Certification, dual driver sound, and up to 22 hours of playback time with the included charging case.

“By collaborating with 1MORE and their engineers, we have seen firsthand their dedication and diligence to ensure their consumers get the best possible audio experience. These True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones have undergone our rigorous testing process and are now THX Certified, giving proof of their quality audio performance.” Peter Vasay, general manager and senior vice president at THX in charge of the THX Certification program

Released back in January of this year, the 1MORE True Wireless ANC In-Ear headphones are getting the THX Certification through a firmware update. That being said, the update will only apply to units manufactured from June 2020 and on, and with a firmware version of 3.62 or higher. If you already have a pair, you can check the 1MORE website to see if your earbuds will be getting the certification update.

“1MORE takes pride in delivering the very best audio products which can be seen through our awards, and the lengths we go through for industry-leading validations such as THX Certification, and the addition of QuietMax. “In addition to now having QuietMax technology onboard the 1MORE True wireless ANC and Dual Driver ANC Pro have amassed seven industry and media awards just this year, further validating their supremacy in their respective classes.” Frank Lin, chief executive officer, 1MORE

Specifications of the 1MORE True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones include:

THX® Certified: The THX Certification process gives special attention to frequency response and its consistency, low distortion and exceptional noise isolation, listeners will enjoy balanced, quality audio and hear entertainment soundtracks and music the way the artist intended.

The THX Certification process gives special attention to frequency response and its consistency, low distortion and exceptional noise isolation, listeners will enjoy balanced, quality audio and hear entertainment soundtracks and music the way the artist intended. 2 Levels of Active Noise Cancelling: Dual ANC microphones plus the dedicated DSP effectively analyze and block out environmental and in-ear noises respectively.

Dual ANC microphones plus the dedicated DSP effectively analyze and block out environmental and in-ear noises respectively. Enhanced ANC, Uncompromised Sound Quality: Meticulously crafted hybrid dual driver design with balanced armature and separate dynamic driver deliver unrivaled sound quality with ANC turned on.

Meticulously crafted hybrid dual driver design with balanced armature and separate dynamic driver deliver unrivaled sound quality with ANC turned on. Seamless Connection with Bluetooth® 5.0: An optimized Qualcomm chip with Bluetooth 5 provides a fast and stable connection with lower power consumption.

An optimized Qualcomm chip with Bluetooth 5 provides a fast and stable connection with lower power consumption. Touch Control & Multifunctional Buttons: Buttons on each earbud give control over volume, song selection, phone calls, and voice assistance

Buttons on each earbud give control over volume, song selection, phone calls, and voice assistance Fast Charge: Featured with fast charging functionality, these ANC earbuds are primed for 2 hours of use with only 15 minutes of charge time.

The 1MORE True Wireless ANC In-Ear headphones are available for US$179.99 from the 1MORE website. They are currently 10% off and for a limited time come with a 2-month Tidal HiFi membership.

