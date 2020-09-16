Xbox game streaming now available, here’s every game you can play

Xbox cloud-enabled game streaming, previously called Project xCloud while in beta, is now available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With it, gamers can stream over 150 games from the cloud to their Android smartphone. In addition, you can also connect your Xbox One console to the service and stream any game you have installed on it to your Android device.

What you need

In order to take advantage of this latest service from Microsoft, you’ll need an Android device with Android 6 or greater, Xbox Game Pass app with Ultimate membership, an Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (or another compatible Bluetooth controller like the fantastic Razer Kishi for Android), and 5GHz Wi-Fi or a minimum 10Mbps mobile data connection.

Like the Xbox Game Pass library, it is expected that the cloud-enabled game streaming library will change over time as well. That being said, at launch, there are a total of 168 games that you can stream at no additional cost (except data charges if streaming via mobile data) if you are a Game Pass Ultimate member.

While most of these are part of Game Pass, there are a few that aren’t — or at least weren’t during the beta. Without further ado, here’s the list of cloud-enabled Xbox games you can stream to your Android device right now, sorted by category. Note: some of these games do appear in more than one list due to their genres.

Action & Adventure games

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Absolver

Afterparty

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

ARK: Survival Evolved

ASTRONEER

The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battletoads

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bridge Constructor Portal

Carrion

Children of Morta

ClusterTruck

Crackdown 3

CrossCode

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

DayZ

Dead by Daylight: Special Ediution

Dead Cells

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Death Squared

Deliver Us the Moon

DEMON’S TILT

Descenders

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

Double Kick Heroes

Drake Hollow

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Escapists 2

Farming Simulator 17

Felix the Reaper

For the King

Forager

Fractured Minds

Frostpunk: Console Edition

The Gardens Between

Gato Roboto

Gears of War 4

Gears 5

Goat Simulator

Grounded (Game Preview)

Guacamelee! 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hotshot Racing

HyperDot

Indivisible

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

Journey to the Savage Planet

Kona

Levelhead

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

The Long Dark

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE

The Messengery

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft Dungeons

MINIT

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat X

Mount & Blade: Warbad

Moving Out

MudRunner

Munchkin: Quacked Quest

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Time at Portia

New Super Lucky’s Tale

NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition

Night Call

No Man’s Sky

Observation

The Outer Worlds

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Oxenfree

Pathologic 2

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

ReCore

Remnant: From the Ashes

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

Rise & Shine

Sea of Thieves

Sea Salt

Secret Neighbor

Sniper Elite 4

Spiritfarer

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

The Surge 2

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

theHunter: Call of the Wild

The Talos Principle

Tell Me Why

Terraria

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

The Touryst

The Turing Test

Two Point Hospital

UnderMine

Untilted Goose Game

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

West of Dead

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Wizard of Legend

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Family Friendly

ASTRONEER

Bridge Constructor Portal

ClusterTruck

de Blob

Death Squared

Descenders

DiRT 4

Farming Simulator 17

Fishing Sim World: pro Tour

Forza Horizon 4

The Gardens Between

Gato Roboto

Goat Simulator

Golf With Your Friends

Human Fall Flat

HyperDot

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

Levelhead

Minit

Moving Out

MudRunner

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Pikuniku

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Tracks: The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2020

Untitled Goose Game

Fighting

Absolver

Bleeding Edge

Guacamelee! 2

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE

Mortal Kombat X

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Streets of Rage 4

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)

Indie games

Blair Witch

Children of Morta

Descenders

Enter the Gungeon

The Gardens Between

HyperDot

Levelhead

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition

Moonlighter

Munchkin: Quaked Quest

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Sea Salt

Streets of Rage 4

Subnautica

Tacoma

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)

Mobile-oriented games

Afterparty

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Children of Morta

Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition

Gears 5

Grounded (Game Preview)

Human Fall Flat

Journey to the Savage Planet

The Messenger

Minecraft Dungeons

Overcooked! 2

Two Point Hospital

Untitled Goose Game

RPG games

A Plague Tale: Innocence

ARK: Survival Evolved

The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Desert

Children of Morta

CrossCode

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

Darksiders III

DayZ

DEMON’S TILT

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimted

Fallout 76

For the King

Indivisible

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft Dungeons

Moonlighter

Mount & Blade: Warband

My Time at Portia

NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition

No Man’s Sky

The Outer Worlds

Pathologic 2

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Slay the Spire

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

The Surge 2

Terraria

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

UnderMine

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Wizard of Legend

Shooter games

ARK: Survival Evolved

Crackdown 3

DayZ

DEMON’S TILT

Enter the Gungeon

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears 5

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo 5: Guardians

Journey to the Savage Planet

Metro 2033 Redux

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Remnant: From the Ashes

Shadow Warrior 2

Sniper Elite 4

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Void Bastards

World War Z

Xeno Crisis

Simulation games

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Bridge Constructor Portal

DEMON’S TILT

Dungeon of the Endless

The Escapists 2

Farming Simulator 17

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Forager

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Goat Simulator

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Hypnospace Outlaw

Levelhead

The Long Dark

Moonlighter

Moving Out

MudRunner

No Man’s Sky

Stellaris: Console Edition

Surviving Mars

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)

Tracks: The Train Set Game

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Strategy games

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Bridge Constructor Portal

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

Dungeon of the Endless

The Escapists 2

Farming Simulator 17

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Forager

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

The Long Dark

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition

Moving Out

MudRunner

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Nowhere Prophet

Sea Salt

Slay the Spire

Stellaris: Console Edition

Surviving Mars

theHunter:L Call of the Wild

Two Point Hospital

Void Bastards

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Worms W.M.D.

As you can see, there are plenty of cloud-enabled games to stream on your Android device. Whether you like RPGs or shooters or anything in between there’s sure to be a game or ten that you can find to occupy your time.

What do you think about Xbox game streaming and the selection of games you can play? Which game will you be trying out first? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.