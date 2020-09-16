Xbox game streaming now available, here’s every game you can play

Xbox cloud-enabled game streaming, previously called Project xCloud while in beta, is now available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With it, gamers can stream over 150 games from the cloud to their Android smartphone. In addition, you can also connect your Xbox One console to the service and stream any game you have installed on it to your Android device.
What you need
In order to take advantage of this latest service from Microsoft, you’ll need an Android device with Android 6 or greater, Xbox Game Pass app with Ultimate membership, an Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (or another compatible Bluetooth controller like the fantastic Razer Kishi for Android), and 5GHz Wi-Fi or a minimum 10Mbps mobile data connection.
Like the Xbox Game Pass library, it is expected that the cloud-enabled game streaming library will change over time as well. That being said, at launch, there are a total of 168 games that you can stream at no additional cost (except data charges if streaming via mobile data) if you are a Game Pass Ultimate member.
While most of these are part of Game Pass, there are a few that aren’t — or at least weren’t during the beta. Without further ado, here’s the list of cloud-enabled Xbox games you can stream to your Android device right now, sorted by category. Note: some of these games do appear in more than one list due to their genres.
Action & Adventure games
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Absolver
- Afterparty
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ASTRONEER
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battletoads
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Carrion
- Children of Morta
- ClusterTruck
- Crackdown 3
- CrossCode
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight: Special Ediution
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Death Squared
- Deliver Us the Moon
- DEMON’S TILT
- Descenders
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- Double Kick Heroes
- Drake Hollow
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Escapists 2
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix the Reaper
- For the King
- Forager
- Fractured Minds
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- The Gardens Between
- Gato Roboto
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Goat Simulator
- Grounded (Game Preview)
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hotshot Racing
- HyperDot
- Indivisible
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Kona
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition
- MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
- The Messengery
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft Dungeons
- MINIT
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mount & Blade: Warbad
- Moving Out
- MudRunner
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Time at Portia
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition
- Night Call
- No Man’s Sky
- Observation
- The Outer Worlds
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Oxenfree
- Pathologic 2
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- ReCore
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- Rise & Shine
- Sea of Thieves
- Sea Salt
- Secret Neighbor
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- The Surge 2
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- The Talos Principle
- Tell Me Why
- Terraria
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- The Touryst
- The Turing Test
- Two Point Hospital
- UnderMine
- Untilted Goose Game
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Wizard of Legend
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Family Friendly
- ASTRONEER
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- ClusterTruck
- de Blob
- Death Squared
- Descenders
- DiRT 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Fishing Sim World: pro Tour
- Forza Horizon 4
- The Gardens Between
- Gato Roboto
- Goat Simulator
- Golf With Your Friends
- Human Fall Flat
- HyperDot
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- Levelhead
- Minit
- Moving Out
- MudRunner
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Pikuniku
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tracks: The Train Set Game
- Train Sim World 2020
- Untitled Goose Game
Fighting
- Absolver
- Bleeding Edge
- Guacamelee! 2
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
- Mortal Kombat X
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Streets of Rage 4
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
Indie games
- Blair Witch
- Children of Morta
- Descenders
- Enter the Gungeon
- The Gardens Between
- HyperDot
- Levelhead
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition
- Moonlighter
- Munchkin: Quaked Quest
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Sea Salt
- Streets of Rage 4
- Subnautica
- Tacoma
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
Mobile-oriented games
- Afterparty
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Children of Morta
- Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition
- Gears 5
- Grounded (Game Preview)
- Human Fall Flat
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- The Messenger
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Overcooked! 2
- Two Point Hospital
- Untitled Goose Game
RPG games
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert
- Children of Morta
- CrossCode
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- Darksiders III
- DayZ
- DEMON’S TILT
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimted
- Fallout 76
- For the King
- Indivisible
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Moonlighter
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- My Time at Portia
- NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition
- No Man’s Sky
- The Outer Worlds
- Pathologic 2
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Slay the Spire
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- The Surge 2
- Terraria
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- UnderMine
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Wizard of Legend
Shooter games
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Crackdown 3
- DayZ
- DEMON’S TILT
- Enter the Gungeon
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Sniper Elite 4
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Void Bastards
- World War Z
- Xeno Crisis
Simulation games
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- DEMON’S TILT
- Dungeon of the Endless
- The Escapists 2
- Farming Simulator 17
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Forager
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Goat Simulator
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Levelhead
- The Long Dark
- Moonlighter
- Moving Out
- MudRunner
- No Man’s Sky
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Surviving Mars
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
- Tracks: The Train Set Game
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
Strategy games
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- Dungeon of the Endless
- The Escapists 2
- Farming Simulator 17
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Forager
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition
- Moving Out
- MudRunner
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Nowhere Prophet
- Sea Salt
- Slay the Spire
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Surviving Mars
- theHunter:L Call of the Wild
- Two Point Hospital
- Void Bastards
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Worms W.M.D.
As you can see, there are plenty of cloud-enabled games to stream on your Android device. Whether you like RPGs or shooters or anything in between there’s sure to be a game or ten that you can find to occupy your time.
What do you think about Xbox game streaming and the selection of games you can play? Which game will you be trying out first? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.