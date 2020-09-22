Waverly Labs’ Ambassador Interpreter now shipping, offers “sophisticated translation”

After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Waverly Labs’ Ambassador Interpreter is now shipping to presale backers. The “sophisticated translation” device is compatible with 20 languages and 42 dialects and offers three methods of translation.

“When we first announced Ambassador Interpreter last year, we were overwhelmed with the positive response from consumers and realized we were filling a major need for seamless, accurate, and safe translation options. We’ve been working tirelessly to test and finalize Ambassador over the last year and are thrilled with the final product. We are getting units to our early backers and supporters now and look forward to making Ambassador fully commercially available later this winter.” Andrew Ochoa, CEO and founder of Waverly Labs

Using advanced far-field microphone arrays, the device captures speech using recognition neural networks. It then delivers fast, fluid, and highly accurate translations using cloud-based machine translation engines. The translations are then delivered via over-the-ear audio, text on a smart app, or broadcasted live in a conference environment.

The three modes of translation the Ambassador offer include:

Listen mode: This mode provides seamless personal translations. It actively listens for someone speaking in the selected language taking place around it (within2.5 meters/8feet) and will automatically translate to the user in their native language. Translations are delivered audibly within the device and as text with the accompanying app. Lecture mode: In this mode, AmbassadorInterpreterwill broadcast the words of a speaker wearing the device to multiple people in a lecture, conference, or group setting. Once selected, Ambassador Interpreter will capture the speech of the user and stream audio translations to their smartphone, which can be played over its loudspeaker or paired to any audio system. Converse mode: This mode allows users to engage in two-way communications while each is wearing an Ambassador device. In this configuration, people can partake in fluid natural conversations with up to four participants, as multiple Ambassador Interpreter units can be paired with a single smartphone.

The Ambassador Interpreter is sold in two packs and features:

Audio and text translations offered for over 20 languages and 42dialects: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, Greek, Russian, Hindi, Turkish, Polish, Chinese Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, Hebrew, Thai, Vietnamese and Dutch

Three translation modes: Listen/Lecture/Converse

Design: Large over-the-ear shell form-factor allows units to be easily and hygienically shared between users. Available in black and wine red color options.

Large microphone array: Two mics work in tandem to capture speech up to 2.5 meters away

Multiple sync options: Up to fourAmbassador units may be paired with one smartphone

Colors: Black & Wine Red

Continuous listening, as well as Click-to-Talk and listen settings

The Waverly Labs Ambassador Interpreter.

With an MSRP of US$199, a limited number of units are available on the Waverly Labs website. The device will be fully available starting this winter.

What did you think about the Ambassador Interpreter from Waverly Labs? Did you back the project or thinking of picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.