Three new Razer wireless gaming peripherals announced

Razer has been on a real tear lately, releasing new and updated gaming and productivity peripherals. Today, the company has unveiled wireless versions of three of its popular gaming peripherals: the BlackShark V2 Pro, DeathAdder V2 Pro, and BlackWidow V3 Pro. Combined, they allow gamers to free up wires on their desktop without sacrificing speed and accuracy that is often associated with wired peripherals.

“Every time we launch a new product, a lot of fans ask for a wireless version. By bringing the industry-leading Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology to three of our most popular gaming peripherals, we are answering the community’s call for a completely cable-free setup – with no compromise on gameplay performance.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit

HyperSpeed Wireless

As a result of fans asking for wireless version, the company is bringing its HyperSpeed Wireless technology to these three devices. The technology uses optimized data protocols and an Adaptive Frequency Technology to increase transmission speeds and stability. Together, they deliver the lowest wireless latency of just 195μs, which is 25% faster than other wireless technologies.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset.

We recently reviewed the new wired Razer BlackShark V2 headsets with a focus on esports and two available options. The BlackShark V2 Pro takes things a step further with a new microphone housing and an additional speaker chamber. With HyperSpeed Wireless, the wireless version of this headset offers low-latency wireless gaming, lossless immersive audio, up to 24 hours of battery life, and 12 meters of wireless range.

With THX Spatial Audio with Game Profiles and the Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, the additional chamber offers even better, clearer audio. The high, mid, and low range frequencies are individually tuned for an even better soundstage.

Features and specifications of the BlackShark V2 Pro include:

Headphones Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 100dBSPL/mW, 1KHz Drivers: Customized Dynamic 50mm Driver Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 40 mm / 2.56 x 1.57 in Connection type: 2.4GHz wireless and 3.5mm Battery Life: Approximately 24 hours Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27 ft. Approx. weight: 320g / 0.71lbs Oval ear cushions: Breathable memory foam cushions THX® Spatial Audio

Microphone Frequency response: 100 Hz – 10 kHz Signal-to-noise ratio: ≥ 60 dB Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -42 ± 3 dB Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional – Supercardioid On-earcup Controls Volume up and down Mic mute on/off toggle

Advanced audio and mic controls through Razer Synapse 3: Mic volume Mic boost Voice gate Mic equalizer Volume normalization Vocal clarity Ambient noise reduction

Audio Usage Devices with 3.5 mm audio jack Devices with USB port



The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is available for US$179.99 at Razer.com and other retailers.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse.

The Razer DeathAdder is the company’s best selling mouse line. Since 2006, over 10 million variants of the DeathAdder have shipped. We recently reviewed the DeathAdder V2 and the DeathAdder V2 Mini — and now you can get it in a wireless variant. With the same ergonomic shape and other familiar options, the DeathAdder V2 Pro can be used with the 2.4GHz HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, or wired with an included Razer Speedflex cable. When used via Bluetooth, gamers can get up to 120 hours on a single charge while the ultra-low latency HyperSpeed Wireless will provide up to 70 hours before needing to plug in.

Features and specifications of the DeathAdder V2 Pro include:

True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70M clicks

Dual wireless – Razer HyperSpeed (2.4Ghz) and BLE

(7+1) independently programmable buttons

100% PTFE mouse feet (0.8mm thick)

Ergonomic right-handed design with textured side-grips.

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)

Advanced on-board memory (4+1 profiles)

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB with true 16.8 million customizable color options

Inter-device color synchronization

1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use

Razer Mouse dock Chroma compatible (sold separately)

Battery Life: Approximately 70 hours with Razer HyperSpeed wireless, 120 hours with BLE (estimates without lighting, battery life depends on usage settings)

Approximate size: 127.0 mm / 5 in (Length) x 61.7 mm / 2.43 in (Grip Width) x 42.7 mm / 1.68 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 88 g / 3.1 oz (Excluding dongle)

Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

Available for US$129.99, the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro can be picked up at Razer.com and other retailers starting today.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless gaming keyboard.

With a battery life of up to 200 hours, improved Razer Green or Yellow Mechanical Switches, Doubleshot ABS keycaps, Chroma lighting, and more, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is the company’s first wireless gaming keyboard. Like the DeathAdder V2 Pro, it can be used wirelessly via HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth, or wired with the detachable USB-C cable.

Features and specifications of the BlackWidow V3 Pro include:

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology

Razer Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

80 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma™ RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Connection type: Razer HyperSpeed (2.4 GHz) / Bluetooth / Wired (USB-C)

Battery Life: Up to 200 hours (RGB off)

Plush leatherette ergonomic wrist rest

Multi-function digital dial

4 dedicated media keys

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

N-key roll-over

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Aluminium construction

If you’re looking to go wireless with your gaming keyboard, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is now available for US$229.99 at Razer.com and participating retailers.

