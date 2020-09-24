New on Netflix September 25-October 1: The Halloween season begins!

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between September 25-October 1. We’ll have our What’s Leaving Netflix in October list up soon, so be sure to check back.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix September 25-October 1st list which includes a few interesting documentaries and the start of Halloween movies and shows.

September 25

A Perfect Crime (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) : In April 1991, Detlev Rohwedder, the head of Treuhand, the East German Privatization and Restructuring Agency, was assassinated in Dusseldorf. An inspection of the scene revealed three cartridge cases, a plastic chair, a towel, and a letter claiming responsibility by the Red Army Faction (RAF), a radical left terrorist group that killed 33 people between 1971 and 1993. To this day, the assassin has never been identified.

Nasty C (US)

The School Nurse Files (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Eun-young might seem like an ordinary school nurse, but behind her mundane appearance is her supernatural ability to see monsters (ectoplasm) as jelly figures. When she’s appointed to a new high school, she quickly discovers mysterious secrets that threaten the students and fights alongside her fellow teacher In-pyo, the handsome heir to the school.

Sneakerheads (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G's in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby's (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he's fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive "Zeroes," the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27

Bad Teacher (US)

Van Helsing: Season 4 (US)

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this docuseries.

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Michelle Buteau, the scene-stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.

Welcome to Sudden Death (US)

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As heartbreaking details emerged, their story made headlines worldwide. Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages, and never-before-seen home videos, director Jenny Popplewell pieces together an immersive and truthful examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage. AMERICAN MURDER: THE FAMILY NEXT DOOR is the first film to give a voice to the victims.

Dear John (CA)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (CA)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (CA)

Wentworth: Season 8 (US)

October 1

The 100: Season 7 (CA)

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (US)

Along Came a Spider (US)

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2 (US)

Basic Instinct (US)

Black ’47 (US)

Beirut (CA)

BlacKkKlansman (CA)

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): While hunting for a dating-site predator, an underused police clerk discovers an abused wife with a horrific secret — and a web of conspiracy hiding it.

Boogie Nights (CA)

Cape Fear (US)

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (US)

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Carmen and her crew touch down in Mexico City, New Orleans, Venice and more on their quest to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E.

Christine (CA)

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) (US)

Easy Rider (CA)

Employee of the Month (US)

Enemy at the Gates (US)

Evil: Season 1 (US)

Familiar Wife: Season 1 (US)

Fargo (US)

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate (US)

Footloose (2011) (CA)

Free State of Jones (US)

Ghost Rider (US)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (US)

Gran Torino (US)

Her (US)

House of 1,000 Corpses (US)

Human Nature (US)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (US)

I’m Leaving Now (US)

Insidious (CA)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (CA)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (CA)

Kick-Ass (CA)

Kim’s Convenience Store (CA)

The Longest Yard (1974) (US)

Never Back Down (CA)

🎃 Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): 1900: A rich newcomer with a shady past arrives in Munich determined to crash the local Oktoberfest with his own brewery. But when his daughter falls in love with the heir to a rival brewery, a violent chain of events is unleashed that will threaten both families’ futures.

The Outpost (US)

Pacific Rim (CA)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5 (US)

Pasal Kau / All Because of You (NETFLIX FILM): After falling for a guest, an unsuspecting hotel staff becomes embroiled in a hostage scheme and discovers true love in an unlikely place.

PAW Patrol: Season 7 (CA)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (US)

The Prince & Me (US)

Poseidon (2006) (US)

Riddick (CA)

Rudy (CA)

Scooby-Doo (CA)

The Silence of the Lambs (CA)

Starship Troopers (CA)

Stranger than Fiction (US)

Superman Returns (US)

The Switch (CA)

Sword Art Online: Alicization

The To Do List (CA)

Troy (US)

Unfriended: Dark Web (CA)

The Unicorn: Season 1 (US)

V for Vendetta (CA)

Valkyrie (CA)

WarGames (US)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (US)

The Wizard of Oz (CA)

🎃 The Worst Witch: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): A series of challenges push Mildred and Ethel’s magical powers to the limit as they compete for the honor of being named Head Girl.

Yogi Bear (US)

You Cannot Hide: Season 1 (US)

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 35-October 1st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what's in store for the week following.

