10 tech gadgets savvy consumers are looking forward to in 2020

Though we’ve faced many challenges this year around the world, hope remains in the advancement and progress of cutting edge technology. These new tech gadgets are devices meant to help us sharpen our senses, enhance our productivity, and make our lives easier in ways big and small.

Though many companies have had to scale back their plans for this year, 2020 has still been an exciting year for tech enthusiasts and even more exciting products are yet to come! From watches to phones to software enhancements and smart office tools, there’s no shortage of productivity-boosting tech gadgets to be excited about this year.

With three months of 2020 left, our friends over at Autonomous have some picks for this year’s hottest tech gadgets… including some that have yet to be released!

10. Playstation 5

Ok so, this may not be the greatest productivity tool, but it’s important to get your leisure time and have so fun during your breaks so you can stay sharp and productive when it’s time to work! That’s why we’re including the upcoming PlayStation 5 in this list of exciting new gadgets to look forward to.

The PlayStation 5 is a hotly anticipated next-gen console from Sony which promises smooth and high frame rate 4k gaming. Even those who own lower-resolution displays will benefit from the console’s improved performance, and perhaps even more so since it will have an easier time pushing out 1080p video.

9. Xbox Series X and S

Our other leisure-related recommendation has to be the upcoming Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft’s competing next-gen console hardware, set to launch in November alongside Sony’s PlayStation. The Xbox Series X promises similar performance to the PlayStation with 4k gaming and next-gen graphics, with the more expensive model matching the PlayStation 5 at $499.

For those looking for a bargain, you can still opt for the Xbox Series S, which is an incredibly affordable $299. You’ll give up optimization for 4K gaming as well as a disk drive, but most people these days prefer an all-digital gaming experience anyway. Plus, with the Series S, you’ll have the option of bundling in Xbox services like Game Pass, which gives you access to a huge library of games for a monthly fee.

8. NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics card

The future is here! While many gamers and graphic designers are excited for the upcoming generation of consoles, PC gaming enthusiasts are already salivating at what lies ahead. This massive NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics card is the world’s first that is fully optimized for 8K gaming.

This is a boon not only to gamers but to graphics-intensive video and music editors, as well as graphic designers. Though only a select few will be able to afford this kind of futuristic technology for now, it’s a peek into the future of ultra-high resolution media consumption and content creation.

7. Galaxy Z Fold 2

Is the future of phones… foldable? That’s the bet Samsung seems to be making with its second-generation foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. What makes this iteration different? For one, the external display is much larger and more useable than last year’s model, and the internal camera is a hole punch instead of the huge “notch” that prominently ate up the upper righthand corner of last year’s model.

While it’s a lot more expensive than a lot of people can afford, this phone may be a glimpse at the future of phones, which can be used as a small rectangle as we’re used to them now, or unfolded for a more tablet-like experience.

6. Apple Watch Series 6

Apple has updated its Watch line with the newest Series 6. This year’s models include a new blue finish, as well as a faster internal processor. There’s also a new built-in sensor that uses infrared light to detect the level of oxygen in your bloodstream.

While this may be a niche feature for most, it could prove incredibly useful for health-conscious users who want to maintain a regular exercise schedule and keep track of their body’s needs. It’s a great way to boost your productivity and ensure you maintain a healthy routine.

5. Hydraloop

The Hydraloop is a standalone water recycling system meant to be easy on the environment and save you money. It recycles wastewater and repurposes it into water for your toilet and for your garden and plants. This can cut down up to 50% of your water bill.

The Hydraloop is one of many new exciting eco-friendly products that are meant to cut down on waste and hopefully help create a future where our resources are protected. For now, it’s also a great way to save money and make the most of your water usage.

4. iPhone 12

While we only hear whispers these days, we all know Apple (often leading the way with tech gadgets) is set to unveil their new iPhones this year. While details are somewhat limited, many expect the new phones to include support for 5G connectivity, the next generation of speedy data.

There are also expected to be three iterations, a “pro” model, an standard “middle” model, and a cheaper, smaller alternative perhaps to replace the current iPhone SE. Fingers crossed, there may be a sweet upgrade for everyone to take advantage of this year!

(Editor’s Note: The iPhone 12 was announced yesterday.)

3. Microsoft Surface Duo

An innovative and exciting new concept in dual-screen productivity has taken shape in the form of Microsoft’s new Surface Duo. Instead of powering Microsoft’s own Windows operating system, it runs on Android! This dual-screen wonder is a sight to behold.

Made of high quality glass and incredibly thin, the Surface Duo makes use of two screens with software customizations that set it apart from many other dual-screen attempts so far. It can be positioned and used in a variety of ways, and is sure to pique the interest of users who want something slim and portable, yet versatile and highly functional.

2. SmartDesk 4

For anyone looking to upgrade their home office, an exciting new innovation in smart office solutions is just around the corner. Autonomous has just announced its SmartDesk 4, set to launch in November.

The SmartDesk features an all-new app integration that lets the user not only control and customize SmartDesk functions, but also take advantage of free exercise videos and work routine management. The desk can also lift up to 350 pounds (their highest weight capacity ever) and the whisper-quiet motor operates at only 40dB. It’s an exciting upgrade for anyone who wants to take their office productivity to new heights!

1. Zen Work Pod

The Zen Work Pod is an all-new work from home solution. Featuring a minimal and durable design, it’s an affordable solution for anyone who needs a separate, totally private office space in their homes.

This new smart solution from Autonomous includes a SmartDesk 2 and ErgoChair 2, so you have the very best foundation to get your work done effectively and productively. Breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy your new open space with the Zen Work Pod, set to launch this fall.

Conclusion

These are Autonomous’ top tech gadgets for this year. What are some things you’ve enjoyed or are looking forward to this year? Which tech gadgets are you looking forward to getting your hands on? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

