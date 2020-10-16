The Canon PowerShot ZOOM is one interesting looking camera

When the Canon PowerShot ZOOM press release came across my email, I was intrigued and perplexed. At first glance, it looks like a camcorder, and I guess you could call it that. Canon designed this gadget for the average user who wants to capture images and videos with something better than their smartphone.

The Canon PowerShot ZOOM is marketed towards hiking, nature gazing, bird and animal watching. This palm-sized camera is not only lightweight, but it can also zoom up to 800mm. You can store images and videos on the SD card or even send them to your smartphone and upload them to social media.

“In today’s ever-changing world, consumers are looking for intuitive and portable imaging tools to view telephoto scenes up close and with ease,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president and general manager of the Imaging Technologies & Communications Group of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Built for those users who enjoy outdoor activities, the PowerShot ZOOM monocular delivers a small, compact viewer with a long focal length. We are eager to see how consumers use this tool and the convenience it will add to their daily lives.”

In addition to its zoom capability, compact size, and ability to pair with compatible smartphones, the PowerShot ZOOM telephoto monocular also features:

Autofocus when viewing through the electronic viewfinder (EVF) and recording images and video with face tracking

Optical Image Stabilization for shake correction

0.39 inches, 2.36 million dots EVF

12-megapixel still-image capture

Full HD video capture up to 30p (29.97)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connection with the Canon Camera Connect app, and use of compatible mobile devices

Live view and download of photos and videos with the use of the Canon Camera Connect app

USB C terminal for charging and supplying power

Micro SD memory card slot

Available in white, the Canon PowerShot ZOOM compact telephoto monocular is scheduled to be available in late November 2020 for an estimated retail price of US$299.99

