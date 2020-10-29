LG gram for business pumps up the performance for business use

We reviewed the LG gram ultralightweight laptop a few months ago. Lightweight, they offered great portability and decent performance. LG Canada has announced the LG gram for business which offers new levels of performance and efficiency.

“The LG gram for business series is everything small and medium-sized businesses need in today’s ever-evolving business world. It has the versatility for demanding workdays, the agility for changing strategies, the endurance to handle tough conditions, and the stamina to push through to your next move. We like to think of the LG gram for business as more than just a laptop – it’s the world’s lightest corner office.” Andrew Chlebus, Vice President of Business Solutions, LG Electronics Canada

Weighing less than three pounds each and with narrow 0.7-inch bezels, the LG gram for business laptops are available in 14-, 15.6-, and 17-inch sizes. Extended battery life offers users up to 18.5 hours of use without having to plug in, making them ideal for all day use.

Available in dark silver, the 14- and 15-inch LG gram feature Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, IPS LCD FHD (1920×1080) LDC screen, microSD, HDMI, USB-C, and multiple USB 3.1 ports. With remote work being top of mind these days, the laptops also include an HD webcam and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, Intel Iris Plus graphics, and even passes seven MIL-STD-810G tests.

For even greater versatility, the 17-inch model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 1TB SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and up to 17 hours of battery life with its 17 hours of use. The larger IPS screen also comes with a 2560×1600 WQXGA resolution. As with the smaller models, the 17-inch model has a microSD slot, USB-C, USB 3.1, and headphone jack ports.

LG gram for business laptops are available through distribution. Visit lg.com/ca_en/business to learn more and get pricing.

