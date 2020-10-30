New on Netflix October 30-November 5: Bring on Christmas!

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between October 30-November 5th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix October 30-November 5th list which includes the start of Christmas programming.

October 30

Bronx (Rogue City) (NETFLIX FILM): A team of cops investigating the seedy underbelly of Marseille, France, find themselves in over their heads as they realize that some of their fellow officers may be deep in the pockets of the city’s gangs, and they risk losing their jobs — or worse — unless they can set things right.

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface. Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of five new cities.

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of five new cities. Suburra: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The final judgement in the battle for land in an Italian seaside town is close, and the criminals are ready to play the game for the last time.

October 31

The 12th Man (US)

November 1

12 Gifts of Christmas (CA)

60 Days In: Season 5 (US)

A Bell for Christmas (CA)

A Clockwork Orange (US)

A Perfect Christmas List (CA)

About Last Night (CA)

Angels & Demons (CA)

Argo (CA)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (CA)

Bad Santa (CA)

Boyz n the Hood (US)

Broadcasting Christmas (CA)

Casper (US)

Catch and Release (CA)

Christmas Break-In

Christmas Survival (CA)

Clueless (CA)

The Da Vinci Code (CA)

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Due Date (CA)

Easy A (US)

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (US)

Forged in Fire: Season 6 (US)

Gangs of New York (CA)

The Garfield Show: Season 3 (US)

The Impossible (US)

The Indian in the Cupboard (US)

Jumping the Broom (US)

The Juror (CA)

Knock Knock (US)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3 (US)

Little Monsters (1989)

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) (US): Two years later, Ada seeks to rebuild her life and reconnect with her best friends, who are also facing challenges of their own.

Two years later, Ada seeks to rebuild her life and reconnect with her best friends, who are also facing challenges of their own. Mile 22 (US)

Mr. Deeds (CA)

The Next Karate Kid (US)

The Notebook (CA)

Ocean’s Eleven (US)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (US)

Papillon (CA)

Penelope (CA)

Peppermint (CA)

Piercing (US)

Platoon (US)

Rocky (CA)

Ronin (CA)

School Daze (US)

Snowden (US)

Wheels of Fortune (US)

Widows (CA)

Yes Man (US)

November 2

Prospect (US)

November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): No-holds-barred comic Felix Lobrecht tackles “woke” culture, the downside of success, and getting older — though still not feeling like an actual adult.

No-holds-barred comic Felix Lobrecht tackles “woke” culture, the downside of success, and getting older — though still not feeling like an actual adult. Mother (NETFLIX FILM): Shuhei’s erratic mother feels threatened when he starts to awaken to a world beyond her distorted control, sending the family hurtling towards tragedy.

November 4

A Christmas Catch (US)

Blackhat (CA)

Christmas With A Prince (US)

Dracula Untold (CA)

Fifty Shades of Grey (CA)

Get Him to the Greek (CA)

The Good Shepherd (CA)

Identity Thief (CA)

In the Lake of the Woods (CA)

King Kong (2005) (CA)

Love and Anarchy (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A married consultant and a young IT tech kick off a flirty game that challenges societal norms — and leads them to re-evaluate their entire lives.

A married consultant and a young IT tech kick off a flirty game that challenges societal norms — and leads them to re-evaluate their entire lives. Mallrats (CA)

Unbroken (CA)

November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Aquaman (CA)

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Documentary series on the circumstances surrounding the death of María Marta García Belsunce, one of the most controversial criminal cases in Argentina.

Documentary series on the circumstances surrounding the death of María Marta García Belsunce, one of the most controversial criminal cases in Argentina. Midnight At The Magnolia (US)

🎁 Operation Christmas Drop (NETFLIX FILM): Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller forgoes family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’s behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz, who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. The pilot’s pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop, a genuine, decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew’s adopted home.

Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller forgoes family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’s behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz, who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. The pilot’s pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop, a genuine, decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew’s adopted home. Paranormal (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Skeptical about the supernatural, a hematologist is forced to investigate enigmatic events when a ghost from his past comes back to haunt him.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 30-November 5th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

