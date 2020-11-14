Soundcore Life Q30 review: Affordable hybrid ANC headphones worth considering

If you’re not familiar with Soundcore, it is one of Anker’s sub-brands specializing in mobile audio products. We’ve reviewed several Soundcore devices, and they’re an excellent affordable audio option for users seeking good sound at a reasonable price. The company sent over their latest Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphones for review.

Like many of Soundcore’s products, these aren’t meant to have a super-premium look or feel. The Soundcore Life Q30 is instead meant to deliver excellent sound at an affordable price. And like many of Soundcore’s products, I believe the Life Q30 does exactly that. Read on for the full review of the Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphones.

Specifications

The Soundcore Life Q30 has the following features and specifications:

Upgraded Noise Cancellation with Multiple Modes

Hi-Res Certified Audio with Remarkable Clarity and Detail

Enhanced Call Quality via 2 Microphones

Extended 40-Hour Playtime

5-Minute Charge = 4-Hour Playtime

Lighter Build and More Comfortable Fit

Customizable EQ with Soundcore App

Transparency Mode

Impedance: 16Ω

16Ω Drivers: 40mm

40mm Frequency Response: 16Hz – 40kHz

16Hz – 40kHz Bluetooth Range: 15 m / 49.21 ft

15 m / 49.21 ft Battery Capacity: 720mAh

720mAh Input: 5 V ⎓ 0.65 A

5 V ⎓ 0.65 A Playtime: 60 Hours (with ANC off, volume 60%) 40 Hours (with ANC on, volume 60%)

Charging Time : 2-hours to full A 5-minute charge gives you 4-hours of listening time

: Audio Code Format: SBC, AAC

What’s In The Box

Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphones

Hardshell carrying case

USB-C charging cable

AUX cable

Manuals and Documentation

In the box

Design

Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphone design is pretty basic. There’s really nothing here that stands out as premium or outstanding. The build quality is fair but very plasticky. The headphones don’t feel chintzy and cheap, but you can certainly tell that Soundcore took some cost-cutting efforts to lower the price.

The headband is the only part of these headphones that are constructed of metal. There is a good amount of padding that is surprisingly very comfortable. That same padding is present on the earcups. At first glance, it seems there is not enough padding, but the padding on the ears is super comfortable after wearing them.

Because the Soundcore Life Q30 is made mostly of plastic, they are very lightweight. I think this is part of the reason they’re comfortable. The downside of this plastic is that it picks up fingerprints and nicks very easily

Fingerprints are easily seen on this plastic material.

The right ear cup houses two touch controls, NFC tap to pair that works for Android phones and touch to activate “transparency mode.” The rest of the controls use physical buttons. Those buttons consist of a plus and minus button, which is pressed and held for 1 second to flip through tracks. Those same buttons will adjust the volume when you press them. There is also a play/pause button to stop and start your music. The NFC pairing sensor is also on this ear cup.

The left ear cup houses the rest of the physical buttons, including the power button and the ANC button. The power button also doubles as the voice assistant button when held for 1-second. The USB charging port is also on this ear cup.

Soundcore branding is located on the outside of each ear cup, and a large “R” and “L” is on the inside. The headphones fold to fit into the included carrying case, which is excellent.

Overall, the design is fundamental; the build quality is okay but certainly not premium. While the build and design isn’t all that exciting, the headphones don’t feel chintzy.

The carrying case is very nice.

Ease of Use

The Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphones are super simple to use. The physical buttons are self-explanatory, and I went over the functions in the design section.

Pairing the headphones is as simple as turning them on then finding them in Bluetooth settings. Using the app for EQ, updating, and Sleep Mode is also simple. More on the app in the next section.

Overall, there’s nothing to operating these headphones.

App/Software

The app the Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphones uses isn’t hard to figure out, but there is a huge selection of EQ presets. I wish they hadn’t given this many choices and made it a bit more simple. You can use the custom EQ to create your own mix; here are the preset EQ’s you can choose:

Soundcore Signature

Acoustic

Bass Booster

Bass Reducer

Classical

Podcast

Dance

Deep

Electronic

Flat

Hip-Hop

Jazz

Latin

Lounge

Piano

Pop

R&B

Rock

Small Speakers

Spoken Word

Treble Booster

Treble Reducer

The only other thing you can do in the app is to update the firmware and activate sleep mode. Sleep mode plays ambient sounds, so you can wear these while you sleep.

Overall, the app is super simple, and you’ll likely find one EQ setting and stick with it. Be sure to open the app before using the headphones to be sure you have updated the firmware.

The padding is very comfortable. At first glance, it seems like there’s not enough, but because these are so light, the clamping power is not much, and this padding does the job.

Sound

Okay, here we go with the sound. The Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphones really surprised me with their sound quality and ANC performance. I have a certain expectation for these headphones in this price range, and these really went beyond those expectations.

Because you can tweak the EQ with so many options, you can really tailor the sound stage to your liking. I felt like the Soundcore Signature EQ was the best for my ears.

The ANC is also very good considering the US$79 price. While it’s still not as good as Sony or Bose, it’s not that far off. The Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphones really hold their own in ANC performance.

Overall, the sound is excellent here. The ANC is also excellent. Excellent compared to other headphones with similar features in this price point.

Reception/Call Quality

Bluetooth reception was excellent and call quality as well, no complaints here.

Controls

Battery Life

Battery life is stellar with a massive 40-hours with ANC on. I didn’t run a full 40-hour test, but it took many days of listening to really kill these. Battery life is highly dependent on how you use your headphones, so your results may be different.

Price/Value

Priced at US$79.99, the Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphones are an excellent value. Not much more to say here; the value is in the sound and ANC performance here.

Wrap Up

So yeah, I scored the Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphones slightly lower in design, but I understand the cost-cutting measures Soundcore took here. They sacrificed a little on build and design, but they really did an amazing job in sound and ANC performance. These headphones deserve your consideration when shopping for a pair of affordable ANC headphones.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.