Citizen announces its first full digital display smartwatch, the CZ Smart

Citizen has been around for a long time, and they make some of the best wristwatches on the market. They’re well known for the quality and craftsmanship they put into their product. Now, the company is jumping deeper into the smartwatch world.

The CZ Smart is its first fully digital smartwatch that’s running Wear OS. Everything you’d expect to find in a Wear OS device is in the CZ Smart with a price tag of US$395. That’s actually not a bad price, and we feel it’s competitive with the market. Here’s a quick rundown of the watches features and specifications.

Citizen CZ Smart Features and Specifications

Sensors: Accelerometer, Heart Rate, Barometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light (sleep mode) — battery consumption

Accelerometer, Heart Rate, Barometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light (sleep mode) — battery consumption Preloaded apps: Google Assistant, Google Pay, Google Fit (Workout, Heart Rate, Goals, Breathe), Google Play Store, Agenda, Alarm, Calendar, Contacts, Stopwatch, Timer, Translate, Smart Battery Modes, Enhanced Phone Dialer App, Wellness Apps with Sleep Tracking, Battery-Optimized Activity Mode, Cardio Level Tracking. As well as 3 rd party preloaded apps by Spotify, Noonlight, and Strava.

Google Assistant, Google Pay, Google Fit (Workout, Heart Rate, Goals, Breathe), Google Play Store, Agenda, Alarm, Calendar, Contacts, Stopwatch, Timer, Translate, Smart Battery Modes, Enhanced Phone Dialer App, Wellness Apps with Sleep Tracking, Battery-Optimized Activity Mode, Cardio Level Tracking. As well as 3 party preloaded apps by Spotify, Noonlight, and Strava. Connection: GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth®, NFC

GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth®, NFC Audio: Speaker, Microphone.

Speaker, Microphone. Rechargeable Battery: 24+ hr, Multi- Day Modes

24+ hr, Multi- Day Modes Water Resistance: / 3ATM / 30 Meters

/ 3ATM / 30 Meters Case Size: 46mm / 316 Stainless Steel Case

46mm / 316 Stainless Steel Case Operating System: Wear OS by Google

Wear OS by Google Processor: SDG 3100

SDG 3100 Storage: 8 GB

8 GB Screen Size: 1.28” AMOLED

1.28” AMOLED Resolution: 416 x 416

“CZ Smart is our first entry into wearable tech. The combination of Citizen design and powerful technology brings our unique point of view in this category,” says Citizen Watch America President Jeffrey Cohen. “This smartwatch is sure to excite our existing Citizen customers as well as attract today’s smartwatch consumer. CZ Smart is a statement on your wrist that embodies Citizen’s commitment to excellence and the drive for continued innovation.”

These new watches are available now on Citizen’s website for US$395.

What do you think of these new smartwatches? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.