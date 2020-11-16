The Samsung Smart Monitor wants to be the do-it-all display in your life

Say what you will about Samsung, love them, or hate them, they certainly like to try new things. Today the company announced its new Smart Monitor, which aims to be the do-it-all display in your life.

The Smart Monitor brings together technology for work, learning, and entertainment. It’s designed to fit where you need it when you need it—whether you’re working, learning, or streaming. It’s also Samsung’s first monitor with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Samsung’s Wireless DeX, and a comprehensive entertainment hub with Samsung’s Smart TV platform built-in.

“Consumers’ reliance on monitors has dramatically increased during this time when many are staying-at-home,” said Mark Quiroz, Vice President of Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “Smart Monitor is Samsung’s response to this new environment; it’s flexibility to transform into a display for work, school or streaming content makes it an incredible value, especially to younger consumers and cord cutters seeking a do-it-all display.”

Available in two models, the M5 Full-HD in 27- and 32-inches, and the M7 Ultra HD at 32-inches, the display enables users to seamlessly transition between modes of work, entertainment, and learning—making each easier than ever. Here are the features and specifications Samsung provided us for both models of Smart Monitor:

Samsung Smart Monitor M7

Display: Screen Size: 32″ Flat/Curved: Flat Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Viewing Angle: 178°/178° Brightness (Typical): 250cd/m2(Typ), Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) HDR: HDR10

I/O: 2x HDMI 2.0 1x USB-C (65W charging) Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth 4.2 2x Speakers 5W 3x USB 2.0

Smart Features: OS: Tizen 5.5 Voice Assistant: Yes VOD/Smart Apps: Yes Remote Access: Yes Mobile Casting/Mirroring: Yes

Price: US$399

US$399 Wall Mount: 100 x 100

100 x 100 Stand Thickness: 2.5mm

2.5mm Stand Type: Tilt (Up to 15º)

Samsung Smart Monitor M5

Display: Screen Size: 27″ and 32″ Flat/Curved: Flat Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Viewing Angle: 178°/178° Brightness (Typical): 250cd/m2(Typ), Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) HDR: HDR10

I/O: 2x HDMI 2.0 Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth 4.2 2x Speakers 5W 2x USB 2.0

Smart Features: OS: Tizen 5.5 Voice Assistant: Yes VOD/Smart Apps: Yes Remote Access: Yes Mobile Casting/Mirroring: Yes

Price: US$279 (32″) and US$229 (27″

US$279 (32″) and US$229 (27″ Wall Mount: 100 x 100

100 x 100 Stand Thickness: 2.5mm

2.5mm Stand Type: Tilt (Up to 15º)

Work and Learn

Adaptive Picture and Eye Saver Mode will automatically adjust screen brightness and blue light levels based on the environment, and the Flicker-Free screen further reduces strain

Traditional hardware connectivity with USB-C, USB, and Bluetooth 4.2 ports, allows a direct and hassle-free connection to a PC or laptop

Slim, sleek, and compact design easily fits into existing workspaces, even if it’s a home office desk, kitchen countertop, or coffee table

Voice assistance and control with Bixby 2.0, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and SmartThings integration for a more accessible experience

Entertain

Ultrawide Game View at 21:9 ensures the viewer will never miss a play.

Smart Monitor offers a complete entertainment hub powered by Tizen—just like on Samsung’s Smart TVs.

Enjoy and stream content directly from the Smart Monitor with a variety of apps, including Netflix, Apple TV, and more without any external device.

A built-in two-channel 5W speaker allows users to experience content without needing a separate audio system.

Full-featured remote that allows full control over the display, including hot-keys that will take the user to video streaming apps with a push of a button.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 27” is priced at US$229.99 and the 32” at US$279.99. The M7 32” is priced at US$399.99. The M5 models will be available for purchase in November while the M7 will be available in early December, all from Samsung.com and select retailers nationwide.

