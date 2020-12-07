Sabrent SB-1TB-PRO review: Faster speeds with this USB 3.2 external aluminum SSD

We just reviewed the Sabrent tool-free USB 3.2 NVMe PCIe SSD enclosure. It is great if you have a spare NVMe SSD drive kicking around and want to utilize it as an external drive. However, if you don’t have a spare drive kicking around, a more affordable option is likely an external drive that already contains an NVMe SSD within it. Fortunately, Sabrent has those options available as well.

Our Sabrent SB-1TB-PRO review looks at the company’s Rocket Pro USB 3.2 External Aluminum SSD which offers transfer speeds of up to 1000MB/s.

Specifications

The Sabrent SB-1TB-PRO Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.2 External Aluminum SSD we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

SPEED: With a USB 3.2 interface, the Rocket Pro provides speeds of up to 1000MB/s, that’s 9x faster than traditional external HDDs. Transfer and backup large-sized data files and 4k videos within seconds. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits.

With a USB 3.2 interface, the Rocket Pro provides speeds of up to 1000MB/s, that’s 9x faster than traditional external HDDs. Transfer and backup large-sized data files and 4k videos within seconds. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits. DESIGN: Ultra-slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling

Ultra-slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling HEAT MANAGEMENT: Professional Aluminum Case. Designed for optimal heat dissipation and reduced power consumption.

Professional Aluminum Case. Designed for optimal heat dissipation and reduced power consumption. Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.

Available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configurations.

Dimensions: 7.5 x 5.2 x 0.69 inches

Weight: 14.9 oz

What’s in the box

Sabrent SB-1TB-PRO Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.2 External Aluminum SSD

USB 3.2 Type-C to Type-A Cable

USB 3.2 Type-C to Type-C Cable

User Manual

What’s included with the Sabrent SB-1TB-PRO Sabrent SB-1TB-Pro Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.2 External Aluminum SSD.

Design

Like the Sabrent aluminum NVMe PCIe SSD enclosure, the SB-1TB-PRO Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.2 External Aluminum SSD exudes quality and style. Also crafted from aluminum alloy, it has a nice weight to it. The rounded corners and beveled edges complete the premium look.

The Sabrent logo is printed in white on the bottom of the top face, while the Rocket icon is inset in a disc on the opposite end. The short edge under the Sabrent logo is where you’ll find the USB Type-C port and LED indicator light. One of my minor “would be nice to have” on the enclosure is actually present here: two rubber-like feet on the bottom on either short end. Not only does this help with keeping the drive from sliding around on a hard surface, but it also minimizes the clanking sound when you put it down.

As for size, the drive is roughly 1 3/4-inches wide, 4 1/8-inches in length, and just under 5/8-inches thick. The drive also weighs 14.9 oz.

The Sabrent SB-1TB-PRO Sabrent SB-1TB-Pro Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.2 External Aluminum SSD.

Performance

Sabrent claims up to 1000MB/s read/write speeds with the Rocket Pro 1TB USB3.2 External Aluminum SSD. Of course, depending on your system and set up, your speeds will vary.

To test performance, we connected the drive to a desktop via USB 3.2 Type-C port.

AS SSD Seq Read 925.65 MB/s AS SSD Seq Write 788.27 MB/s ATTO Disk Benchmark Seq Read (max) 972.92 MB/s ATTO Disk Benchmark Seq Write (max) 764.18 MB/s CrystalDiskMark Seq Read (Q8T1) 1007.23MB/s CrystalDiskMark Seq Write (Q8T1) 929.22 MB/s

When connected via USB-A, the results maxed out at around 420MB/s for read and write. When connected via USB-A, the results maxed out at around 400MB/s for read and write. To get the maximum transfer speed out of the drive, you’ll need to make sure you are connected to a USB 3.2 port and not a USB 3.1 or 3.0 port. As you can see, when connected to the right port, you do get excellent speeds for an external USB drive.

The USB Type-C port on the Sabrent SB-1TB-PRO Sabrent SB-1TB-Pro Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.2 External Aluminum SSD.

We averaged around 34238 read/36675 write speed during the 4K test during our IOPS test. While benchmarks are great for geeks, real-world performance is more important. As expected, file transfers were nice and zippy, from transferring larger files or multiple smaller files at once.

While in use, the drive didn’t seem to get that warm either. I did transfer many files back and forth between it and a computer for about 30 minutes, and the warmth of the enclosure and the performance seemed normal.

Price/Value

As tested, the Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.2 External Aluminum SSD retails for US$249.99 at regular price. Fortunately, at the time of this review, it is $50 off, so you can pick it up for $199.99. While it is a bit more expensive than other 1TB USB 3.2 external SSDs, it does come in a very high-quality enclosure.

If you’re looking for other sizes, the drives do start at $149.99 for the 256GB version all the way up to $999.99 for the 4TB version. A few of these are currently on sale as well, so you can save a few bucks if you pick on up soon.

The bottom of the Sabrent SB-1TB-PRO Sabrent SB-1TB-Pro Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.2 External Aluminum SSD.

Wrap-up

The Sabrent SB-1TB-PRO Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.2 External Aluminum SSD is a solid and fast drive for your external storage needs.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.