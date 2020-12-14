HyperDrive USB-C Power Hub for Switch includes HDMI port

USB Type-C chargers and hubs aren’t new. That being said, HYPER has just released a 60W USB-C charger that includes a handy HDMI port — perfect for your Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and other devices.

With two USB Type-C ports, a USB-A port, and an HDMI port, the HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub not only acts as a three-port USB charger but also as a USB-C hub to connect your Switch or other compatible devices to an external TV or display.

The HYPER HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub for Nintendo Switch.

Key features of the HyperDrive USB-C charger/hub include:

4 Ports: HDMI 4K60Hz HDR (Video Out) USB-C 10Gbps 45W Power Delivery (Host Data & Charging) USB-C 18W Power Delivery (Charging Only) USB-A 5Gbps 7.5W (Data & Charging)

Power Adapter Mode: Charge 2 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A device. Max 60W total power output

Hub Mode: Power and Connect USB-C host to external 4K HDMI display and USB-A device

Designed for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. Replaces original bulky Nintendo Switch Dock

Works with any USB-C host like MacBook/laptop, iPad/tablet, and Smartphone

Smaller than a deck of cards. Dimensions: 82.55 x 57.15 x 31.75mm / 3.25” x 2.25” x 1.25”

Lightweight: 147.42 g / 5.2 oz / 0.33 lb.

With an MSRP of US$99.99, the HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub is now available on HYPER’s website. If you enter the coupon code “HOLIDAY” at checkout, you can save yourself 25% on this and all other products on the HYPER website now through December 31st.

What do you think about HYPER’S new HyperDrive USB-C Power Hub for Nintendo Switch and other devices? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.