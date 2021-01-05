What’s coming to, and leaving, Xbox Game Pass in January

It’s a new year so we thought we’d try and bring back a feature we ran previously. Xbox has announced seven games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in January: four playable on cloud streaming (for Android devices) and console with four being playable on PC. In addition, four games will be leaving on January 15th.

It’s hard to deny that Xbox Game Pass is a great deal for gamers, and it’s only getting better with the addition of Bethesda games, cloud streaming, and EA Play. Heck, it’s even rumoured that Ubisoft+ could be part of it soon as well!

Let’s take a look at the Xbox Game Pass January additions, headlined by Injustice 2 and Torchlight III. In addition, it seems like Neoverse is already available on Xbox One and Series X|S.

January 7

Cloud & Console

Celebrate 25 years of PES with the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update! This product is an updated edition of eFootball PES 2020 (launched in September 2019) containing the latest player data and club rosters. Please note that some leagues will have their rosters updated post-release. The eFootball PES 2021 Season Update features the same award-winning gameplay as last year’s eFootball PES 2020 along with various team and player updates for the new season.

Injustice 2

Cloud, Console, & PC

Power up and build the ultimate version of your favorite DC legends in Injustice 2. With every match, you’ll earn gear to equip, customize, and evolve your roster. Picking up where Injustice left off, Batman struggles against Superman’s regime, as a new threat appears that will put Earth’s very existence at risk. Choose from the biggest DC Universe roster ever and battle across iconic locations in epic-scale battles.

The Little Acre

Cloud & Console

The Little Acre follows the story of Aidan and his daughter, Lily, set in 1950’s Ireland. After discovering clues as to the whereabouts of his missing father, Aidan begins investigating until he inadvertently finds himself transported to a strange new world. Ever the hero, Lily sets off after him, encountering her own perils along the way. Featuring full voice-acting and hand-drawn animation, The Little Acre is a memorable, lovingly crafted adventure game.

January 14

Neoverse

PC (already available on Xbox One and Series X|S)

Neoverse is a time warping multiverse game consisting of thrilling adventures that are packed with great and exciting challenges; combining roguelite, deck building, strategy gameplay all in one. It puts your skills to the test. Set off on an adventure with unique heroes to save the living realms regardless of time and space.

Torchlight III

Cloud & Console



It’s been a century since the events of Torchlight II, and the Ember Empire is in decline. In Torchlight III, Novastraia is again under threat of invasion and it’s up to you to defend against the Netherim and its allies. Gather your wits and brave the frontier to find fame, glory, and new adventures!

What Remains of Edith Finch

PC

What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state. As Edith, you’ll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she’s the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day. The gameplay and tone of the stories are as varied as the Finches themselves. The only constants are that each is played from a first-person perspective and that each story ends with that family member’s death. Ultimately, it’s a game about what it feels like to be humbled and astonished by the vast and unknowable world around us.

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG

PC

This surreal JRPG-styled game set in 1999 has college graduate Alex witnessing a woman vanish from an elevator. He soon rounds up a band of misfits from the Internet to investigate her disappearance, employing vinyl LPs, cameras, and other oddities in battles that blend twitch-based minigames with turn-based combat, as they brave booby-trapped factories and puzzle-ridden caves in search of the truth.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate January Perks

This month also brings new perks for a few games. You can claim them by going to the Perks tab on your Xbox, via the Xbox App on Windows 10 PCs, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Spellbreak – Chapter 1 Pass (Claim by April 8)

Enhance your Chapter progression with reputation bonuses, rewards, gold, more quests, and exclusive cosmetics with this Chapter 1: The Spellstorm Pass!

World of Warships: Legends – Holiday Cruisers (Claim by April 1)

Get two versatile light cruisers in World of Warships: Legends just in time for the holidays in the new Xbox Game Pass Holiday Cruisers bundle.

World of Tanks – Legend of War Pack (Claim by March 31)

Help aide your fight to become the undisputed hero of war and download the Legend of War Pack. This bundle features three Premium tanks from different nations, a full week of premium time, and loads of gold to use on consumables, ammo, and more.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass

A few games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in January. The following games are leaving on January 15th so if you were looking to play them, now’s the time to do so!

FTL: Faster Than Light (PC)

My Friend Pedro (Console and PC)

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Console)

Tekken 7 (Console)

