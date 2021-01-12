[CES 2021] HP announces new PCs for home and office

We’re a healthy way into day 2 of CES 2021 and HP has another handful of announcements. This time we’re looking at a handful of PCs for home and office. HP has been making PCs for a long while now and they continue to be one of the top PC manufacturers.

Like most of the other PC brands out there, HP is emphasizing the work from anywhere mindset by providing new devices that can fill that role. Here’s what the press release had to say about the new line and working from home:

We’ve learned that 53% of end-users prefer a hybrid work model between home and office, 1 and IT now estimates an average of 27% of the workforce will have a permanent hybrid work model. These days, we’re also thinking about the home a bit differently – more like a design center for micro-mobility. With 47% of workers working from home right now, this presents many new challenges beyond simply competing for workspace and the reality is it can take up to 23 minutes to refocus on tasks at hand after a disruption.

2021 HP PCs For Home and Office

EliteBook 805 G8 PCs

Powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors and long battery life, the HP EliteBook 805 G8 PCs power work wherever it happens. Available with 13.3-, 14-, and 15.6-inch diagonal screens, these EliteBook 805 Series PCs feature new capabilities that allow employees and IT to:

Be productive anywhere: Stay connected and work at high connection speeds with gigabit data rate Wi-Fi 6, and optional 4G LTE. Transfer photos, videos, and files quickly and securely between an HP PC and phone with HP QuickDrop. HP Sound Calibration tunes headphone audio to user preferences for an immersive sound experience and HP Dynamic Audio tunes output speech, music, and movies all while suppressing background noise.

Work with peace of mind: HP Elite PCs are part of the world's most secure and manageable PCs. HPs new intrusion detection technology, HP Tamper Lock, locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised. Wipe the devices with common household cleaning wipes for easy sanitization; and, disable the touchscreen, keyboard, and clickpad for cleaning without powering off with HP Easy Clean. HP Sure View Reflect lets the user work discreetly by showing a copper reflective finish when the screen is viewed from the side.

Feel good about sustainably sourced materials: Driving support for more environmentally conscious products, the PCs are part of the world's most sustainable PC portfolio, using ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure, and the outer box packaging is 100% sustainably sourced.

ProBook 635 Aero G8

With a starting weight under 1 kg, the HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 is perfect for people embracing the “work from anywhere” mindset. Its sleek design, powerful business security, and long battery life help keep employees productive wherever they are and seamlessly integrates with a mobile phone when using HP QuickDrop.

ProBook 445 G8, ProBook 455 G8, and ProBook 435 x360 G8

The HP ProBook 445 G8, HP ProBook 455 G8, and HP ProBook 435 x360 G8 are for professionals at growing companies – whether they’re working from a desk, in a meeting room, or at home. With an enhanced design and the latest optional AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors, the ProBook 405 G8 PCs continue to deliver the commercial performance, security, and durability that employees need to power through the workday. The HP ProBook x360 435 G8 features a 360-degree hinge to adapt to four modes to create, present, and collaborate in a comfortable way. For multi-taskers thriving at home or in the office, the HP P34hc WQHD Curved Monitor provides an immersive work experience with its 34-inch diagonal curved screen. People can increase productivity by up to 33% with an ultrawide display and experience a multi-display screen space without the bezel breaks. With just one USB-C® cable for video, data, and up to 65W of power for a notebook, this sleek ultrawide monitor is the hub of your desk with a single cable connection. With 56% of companies saying they are focusing now more on wellbeing and ergonomics, the adjustable height and tilt settings also make it simple to find the screen position that’s most comfortable for the best ergonomic setup.

Pricing and Availability

The HP EliteBook 835 G8, HP EliteBook 845 G8, and HP EliteBook 855 G8 are expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

are expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. The HP ProBook 445 G8 and HP ProBook 455 G8 are expected to be available in February. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

are expected to be available in February. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. HP ProBook x360 435 G8 is expected to be available in February. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

