[CES 2021] Meet Razer’s Project Hazel: “The World’s Smartest Mask”

Love ’em or hate ’em face masks are a requirement these days when out and about in most jurisdictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Razer was one of the first companies to step up and convert some of its manufacturing facilities to produce certified medical masks. Not only that, the company has donated 1 million surgical face masks to health care workers.

Well into the pandemic, Project Hazel is the second of two concepts Razer is debuting at CES 2021.

“Razer acknowledges the uncertainty in the road ahead, and so it was our duty to help protect our community members and prepare them from invisible threats. The Project Hazel smart mask concept is intended to be functional, yet comfortable and useful for interacting with the world, while maintaining a sociable aesthetic.” Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Raze

This smart face mask is an attempt by Razer to address several social and other issues that have arisen from the use of cloth and other masks. Not only do the detachable and rechargeable active ventilators offer N95 medical-grade protection, but they also regulate airflow for optimal breathability.

A clear, transparent design is useful for conversation as others — including the deaf or hard of hearing — can pick up on your facial cues and read your lips. Talking at night or in a dark environment? This face mask also features interior lights that automatically activate in the dark.

Masks also tend to muffle your speech, making it harder for others to understand you. Razer has developed a patent-pending VoiceAmp Technology, which uses a built-in microphone and amplifier to make it sound like you are not wearing a mask when speaking.

The mask is also sustainable, constructed from recyclable plastic, and fully sanitizable in the included dual-purpose wireless charging box complete with a disinfecting UV-light on the inside. Oh, and of course, customizable Razer Chroma lights offer a bit of customization or let you know when the battery is running low.

Project Hazel is a concept Razer says is likely to become a reality as they continue to test it and make improvements to the design. Of course, as with most concepts, it’s not a sure thing, but if it does come to market, it will be welcomed by many.

The Razer Project Hazel face mask in its charging/sanitizing case.

What do you think about Project Hazel? Is this a mask you’d consider picking up with its technological advancements? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe — and stay tuned for the rest of our CES 2021 coverage!