[CES 2021] ViewSonic debuts new monitors and projectors

CES 2021 is a wrap but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some news that we’ll be trying to get out over the next few days. ViewSonic debuted a number of new monitors and projectors for gaming, content creators, home entertainment, and hybrid work/play environments.
“ViewSonic continues to develop display solutions that can fit into anyone’s lifestyle, from a hybrid work/learn environment to just enjoying something that provides entertainment, whether it’s gaming or binge-watching shows. Our latest displays were designed to perform with next-generation gaming, hardware, and applications to make everyone’s experience a little better and offer flexibility. Our ColorPro monitors feature color blind modes and ensure color accuracy for professional content creators, while our ELITE gaming monitors are developed to take gamers to the next level. We have 4K and 1080p projectors that can provide big-screen content.”Jeff Muto, Business Line Director, at ViewSonic Corp
Let’s check out the latest from ViewSonic!
ViewSonic ColorPro Monitors
“The ViewSonic ColorPro series consistently delivers a display solution for the most demanding users who rely on image quality. Color accuracy and performance are the top features of the ColorPro line and are engineered to ensure that they deliver the highest accuracy level in color reproduction, contrast and detail. Some models in the ColorPro series are PANTONE-validated, so they deliver the exceptional color reproduction and meet the requirements of the PANTONE Matching System (PMS) of colors.”Phong Phanel, vertical marketing manager of professional displays for ViewSonic Americas
VP3286-8K
- 32-inch monitor with native 8K (7680×4320) resolution
- Adobe RGB 99%* for a wide color gamut coverage
- Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition
- Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub
- Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of US$4,999.99
VP3286-4K
- 32-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution
- Adobe RGB 100%* for the widest color gamut coverage
- Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition
- Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub
- Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of US$1,999.99
VP2786-4K
- 27-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution
- Adobe RGB 100%* for the widest color gamut coverage
- Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition
- Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub
- Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of US$999.99
VP2776-4K
- 27-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution
- 100% DCI-P3 color space for video editing and digital cinema
- Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition
- Connectivity options include: USB-C, DisplayPort, and a USB hub
- Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of US$899.99
VP2776-2K
- 27-inch monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution
- 100% DCI-P3 color space for video editing and digital cinema
- Color blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition
- Connectivity options include: USB-C, DisplayPort, and a USB hub
- Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of UD$499.99
ViewSonic ELITE Gaming Monitors
“With these new ELITE XG gaming monitors, ViewSonic showcases our commitment to deliver the best gaming monitors with the latest technologies to make the gaming experience even better. We’re offering monitors that are capable of leveling up to match next-generation hardware and software. With the latest AMD and NVIDIA technologies, latest panels and design enhancements, ViewSonic wants to set the standard for amazing color, clarity and immersion for every type of gameplay.”Jason Maryne, vertical marketing manager of Gaming for ViewSonic ELITE monitors
XG320U
- 32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution
- AMD FreeSync® Premium Pro technology
- 144Hz refresh rate at 4K via single cable (supported by HDMI 2.1)
- VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage; Brightness of 600 cd/m2
- 1ms response time (MPRT) with PureXP™ (MPRT) technology
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: Summer 2021
XG320Q
- 32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution
- 165Hz refresh rate
- G-SYNC Compatible
- VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage
- 1ms response time with PureXP™ (MPRT) technology
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: Summer 2021
XG321UG
- 32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution
- Absolute control 144Hz refresh rate
- G-SYNC Ultimate with NVIDIA Reflex
- Supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and Adobe 99% color coverage; Brightness of 1400 cd/m2
- Mini-LED backlights with 1,152 zones for high luminance and deep darks
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: Summer 2021
XG271QG
- 27 -inch IPS gaming monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time
- G-SYNC with NVIDIA Reflex
- Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Adobe 99% color coverage
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: April 2021
XG2431
- 24-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium technology
- Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: March 2021
ViewSonic Monitors for Work From Home/Portable
“As work-from-home and hybrid work/learning situations become the standard, the home office environment should be set-up to enhance productivity and boost comfort. The VA3456-MHDJ monitor can maximize open applications and viewable content. For an all-in-one solution, the VG2440V features integrated webcam, speakers and microphone, so video conferencing can be done easily. If looking for portability, the TD1655 and VG1655 offer flexibility without taking up a lot of space. ViewSonic offers a variety of solutions to make users’ lives easier, for work and play.”Ray Hedrick, product marketing specialist at ViewSonic
VG2440V
- 24-inch video conferencing monitor with built-in webcam; native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- Full HD camera/webcam with adjustable tilt; physical shutter for privacy
- Omni-directional microphone and dual 2W stereo speakers
- Connectivity includes: VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB A/B and Audio-Out
- Available January 2021 for an estimated street price of US$219.99
VA3456-MHDJ
- 34-inch ultra-wide multimedia monitor with native WQHD (3440×1440) resolution
- 21:9 aspect ratio and frameless design provides extra screen space for more content
- AMD FreeSync® technology and can decode HDR10 video signals
- Bright at 420 cd/m2; Features “Game,” “Movie,” “Web,” “Text” and “Mono” presets for optimized viewing
- Connectivity includes: HDMI, DisplayPort, and Audio-Out
- Available: Feb. 2021 for an estimated street price of US$349.99
TD1655
- 15.6-inch portable capacitive touch monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- 10-point projective capacitive touchscreen for smooth and natural writing experience (stylus included)
- 3-sided bezel-less design
- Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way power delivery and mini-HDMI
- Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 2 pounds
- Available now with an estimated street price of US$239.00
VG1655
- 15.6-inch portable monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 2 pounds
- Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way power delivery and mini-HDMI
- Built-in kickstand to support portrait and landscape orientation
- Display cover included
- Available now with an estimated street price of US$179.00
ViewSonic Projectors
“Both the PX701-4K and PX748-4K projectors feature high brightness levels, and also boast ultra-low input lag at 5ms with a 240Hz refresh rate (at 1080p resolution), making both projectors ideal for big-screen gaming, along with watching the latest action movies or TV shows. The M2e is a native 1080p projector that was engineered to be portable and powerful, especially when sharing Full HD content.”Mia Shen, Sr. Business Line Manager of Projectors at ViewSonic
PX701-4K
- Native 4K (3840×2160) projector with 3,200 ANSI lumens of brightness
- 240Hz and 5ms response time (at 1080p resolution)
- Easy installation features include warping, automatic vertical, manual horizontal/vertical keystone, and four-corner adjustment
- Features the latest DLP XPR chipset from Texas Instruments for HDR/HLG content support
- Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.0/HDCP 1.4, USB 2.0, Audio-Out and RS232
- Up to 20,000 hours of lamp life
- Available January 2021 with an estimated street price of US$899.99
PX748-4K
- Native 4K (3840×2160) projector with 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness
- Direct big screen streaming with a single USB Type-C connector
- Installation friendly with 1.3x zoom, warping, automatic vertical keystone, and four-corner adjustment features
- Home automation ready with LAN control and 12V trigger options
- 5ms ultra-fast input lag at 240Hz refresh rate [at 1080p resolution]
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0/HDCP1.4, USB Type-C and Audio-Out
- Available: March 2021 with an estimated street price of US$999.99
M2e
- LED-based projector with native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- Easy set-up and use with single cable, USB Type-C connector, and advanced instant autofocus and auto V keystone
- 125% Rec.709 color space for amazing image quality and proprietary Cinema SuperColor+ technology
- Built-in Harman Kardon speakers; Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for flexible connectivity
- 2.2 pounds for portability
- Connectors include: HDMI 2.0/HDCP 1.4, MicroSD and Audio-out
- Available: March 2021 with an estimated street price of US$549.99
What do you think about ViewSonic’s latest lineup? Hopefully, we’ll be review some of the new models in the coming months so be sure to check back! Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe — and stay tuned for the rest of our CES 2021 coverage!