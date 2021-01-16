[CES 2021] ViewSonic debuts new monitors and projectors

CES 2021 is a wrap but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some news that we’ll be trying to get out over the next few days. ViewSonic debuted a number of new monitors and projectors for gaming, content creators, home entertainment, and hybrid work/play environments.

“ViewSonic continues to develop display solutions that can fit into anyone’s lifestyle, from a hybrid work/learn environment to just enjoying something that provides entertainment, whether it’s gaming or binge-watching shows. Our latest displays were designed to perform with next-generation gaming, hardware, and applications to make everyone’s experience a little better and offer flexibility. Our ColorPro monitors feature color blind modes and ensure color accuracy for professional content creators, while our ELITE gaming monitors are developed to take gamers to the next level. We have 4K and 1080p projectors that can provide big-screen content.” Jeff Muto, Business Line Director, at ViewSonic Corp

Let’s check out the latest from ViewSonic!

ViewSonic ColorPro Monitors

“The ViewSonic ColorPro series consistently delivers a display solution for the most demanding users who rely on image quality. Color accuracy and performance are the top features of the ColorPro line and are engineered to ensure that they deliver the highest accuracy level in color reproduction, contrast and detail. Some models in the ColorPro series are PANTONE-validated, so they deliver the exceptional color reproduction and meet the requirements of the PANTONE Matching System (PMS) of colors.” Phong Phanel, vertical marketing manager of professional displays for ViewSonic Americas

A ViewSonic VP-series ColorPro monitor.

VP3286-8K

32-inch monitor with native 8K (7680×4320) resolution

Adobe RGB 99%* for a wide color gamut coverage

Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition

Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub

Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of US$4,999.99

VP3286-4K

32-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

Adobe RGB 100%* for the widest color gamut coverage

Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition

Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub

Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of US$1,999.99

VP2786-4K

27-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

Adobe RGB 100%* for the widest color gamut coverage

Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition

Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub

Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of US$999.99

VP2776-4K

27-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

100% DCI-P3 color space for video editing and digital cinema

Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition

Connectivity options include: USB-C, DisplayPort, and a USB hub

Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of US$899.99

VP2776-2K

27-inch monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution

100% DCI-P3 color space for video editing and digital cinema

Color blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition

Connectivity options include: USB-C, DisplayPort, and a USB hub

Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of UD$499.99

ViewSonic ELITE Gaming Monitors

“With these new ELITE XG gaming monitors, ViewSonic showcases our commitment to deliver the best gaming monitors with the latest technologies to make the gaming experience even better. We’re offering monitors that are capable of leveling up to match next-generation hardware and software. With the latest AMD and NVIDIA technologies, latest panels and design enhancements, ViewSonic wants to set the standard for amazing color, clarity and immersion for every type of gameplay.” Jason Maryne, vertical marketing manager of Gaming for ViewSonic ELITE monitors

XG320U

32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

AMD FreeSync® Premium Pro technology

144Hz refresh rate at 4K via single cable (supported by HDMI 2.1)

VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage; Brightness of 600 cd/m2

1ms response time (MPRT) with PureXP™ (MPRT) technology

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: Summer 2021

XG320Q

32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution

165Hz refresh rate

G-SYNC Compatible

VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage

1ms response time with PureXP™ (MPRT) technology

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: Summer 2021

XG321UG

32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

Absolute control 144Hz refresh rate

G-SYNC Ultimate with NVIDIA Reflex

Supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and Adobe 99% color coverage; Brightness of 1400 cd/m2

Mini-LED backlights with 1,152 zones for high luminance and deep darks

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: Summer 2021

XG271QG

The ViewSonic ELITE XG271QG IPS gaming monitor.

27 -inch IPS gaming monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution

240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time

G-SYNC with NVIDIA Reflex

Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Adobe 99% color coverage

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: April 2021

XG2431

24-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time

AMD FreeSync Premium technology

Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: March 2021

ViewSonic Monitors for Work From Home/Portable

“As work-from-home and hybrid work/learning situations become the standard, the home office environment should be set-up to enhance productivity and boost comfort. The VA3456-MHDJ monitor can maximize open applications and viewable content. For an all-in-one solution, the VG2440V features integrated webcam, speakers and microphone, so video conferencing can be done easily. If looking for portability, the TD1655 and VG1655 offer flexibility without taking up a lot of space. ViewSonic offers a variety of solutions to make users’ lives easier, for work and play.” Ray Hedrick, product marketing specialist at ViewSonic

VG2440V

The ViewSonic VG2440v 24-inch video conferencing monitor with built-in webcam.

24-inch video conferencing monitor with built-in webcam; native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

Full HD camera/webcam with adjustable tilt; physical shutter for privacy

Omni-directional microphone and dual 2W stereo speakers

Connectivity includes: VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB A/B and Audio-Out

Available January 2021 for an estimated street price of US$219.99

VA3456-MHDJ

The ViewSonic VA3456-MHDJ 34-inch ultra-wide multimedia monitor.

34-inch ultra-wide multimedia monitor with native WQHD (3440×1440) resolution

21:9 aspect ratio and frameless design provides extra screen space for more content

AMD FreeSync® technology and can decode HDR10 video signals

Bright at 420 cd/m2; Features “Game,” “Movie,” “Web,” “Text” and “Mono” presets for optimized viewing

Connectivity includes: HDMI, DisplayPort, and Audio-Out

Available: Feb. 2021 for an estimated street price of US$349.99

TD1655

15.6-inch portable capacitive touch monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

10-point projective capacitive touchscreen for smooth and natural writing experience (stylus included)

3-sided bezel-less design

Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way power delivery and mini-HDMI

Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 2 pounds

Available now with an estimated street price of US$239.00

VG1655

The 15.6-inch ViewSonic VG1655 portable monitor.

15.6-inch portable monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 2 pounds

Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way power delivery and mini-HDMI

Built-in kickstand to support portrait and landscape orientation

Display cover included

Available now with an estimated street price of US$179.00

ViewSonic Projectors

“Both the PX701-4K and PX748-4K projectors feature high brightness levels, and also boast ultra-low input lag at 5ms with a 240Hz refresh rate (at 1080p resolution), making both projectors ideal for big-screen gaming, along with watching the latest action movies or TV shows. The M2e is a native 1080p projector that was engineered to be portable and powerful, especially when sharing Full HD content.” Mia Shen, Sr. Business Line Manager of Projectors at ViewSonic

PX701-4K

The ViewSonic PX701-4K projector.

Native 4K (3840×2160) projector with 3,200 ANSI lumens of brightness

240Hz and 5ms response time (at 1080p resolution)

Easy installation features include warping, automatic vertical, manual horizontal/vertical keystone, and four-corner adjustment

Features the latest DLP XPR chipset from Texas Instruments for HDR/HLG content support

Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.0/HDCP 1.4, USB 2.0, Audio-Out and RS232

Up to 20,000 hours of lamp life

Available January 2021 with an estimated street price of US$899.99

PX748-4K

Native 4K (3840×2160) projector with 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness

Direct big screen streaming with a single USB Type-C connector

Installation friendly with 1.3x zoom, warping, automatic vertical keystone, and four-corner adjustment features

Home automation ready with LAN control and 12V trigger options

5ms ultra-fast input lag at 240Hz refresh rate [at 1080p resolution]

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0/HDCP1.4, USB Type-C and Audio-Out

Available: March 2021 with an estimated street price of US$999.99

M2e

The ViewSonic M2e LED projector.

LED-based projector with native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

Easy set-up and use with single cable, USB Type-C connector, and advanced instant autofocus and auto V keystone

125% Rec.709 color space for amazing image quality and proprietary Cinema SuperColor+ technology

Built-in Harman Kardon speakers; Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for flexible connectivity

2.2 pounds for portability

Connectors include: HDMI 2.0/HDCP 1.4, MicroSD and Audio-out

Available: March 2021 with an estimated street price of US$549.99

