Samsung announces the 870 EVO SSD with up to 38% better performance

Today, Samsung Electronics America announced the release of the 870 EVO SSD, the company’s latest SATA solution. The new drive combines “best-in-class” performance and reliability, making it an ideal storage solution for a wide range of consumers from general PC users to IT professionals in capacities up to four terabytes.

The Samsung 870 EVO features the company’s latest V-NAND and controller, allowing it to reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. Using a large variable SLC buffer, the drive’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels. The 870 EVO also delivers a nearly 38% improvement in random read speed over the previous 860 models, enabling enhanced user experiences when multi-tasking, web browsing or simply booting up PCs.

Samsung 870 EVO Specifications

Category Samsung 870 EVO Interface SATA 6Gbps Form Factor 2.5-inch Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) Controller Samsung Controller DRAM 4GB LPDDR4 (4TB) 2GB LPDDR4 (2TB) 1GB LPDDR4 (1TB) 512MB LPDDR4 (250/500GB) Capacity 4TB, 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, 250GB Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 560/530 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed Random Read 98K, Write 88K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Total Bytes Written 2,400TBW (4TB) 1,200TBW (2TB)600TBW (1TB) 300TBW (500GB) 150TBW (250GB) Warranty Five-year Limited Warranty

“Representing the culmination of our SATA SSD line, the new 870 EVO delivers a compelling mix of performance, reliability and compatibility for casual laptop and desktop PC users, as well as Network Attached Storage (NAS) users,” said KyuYoung Lee, vice president of Memory Brand Product Biz at Samsung Electronics. Harnessing its experience and expertise in storage technologies, Samsung designs all SSD components in-house to ensure that every part works together cohesively. As a result, the 870 EVO offers around a 30% improvement in sustained performance over the 860 EVO3, as well as a class-leading terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TB4, or a 5-year limited warranty, for its 4TB model.5 In addition to exceptional performance and reliability, the 870 EVO provides broad compatibility with many computing devices thanks to its 2.5-inch SATA interface. Moreover, with its power-saving sleep mode, the 870 EVO is compatible with devices that support Window’s Modern Standby function, offering added convenience to PC users.

The Samsung 870 EVO will be available beginning in January 2021. The 870 EVO is available in 250GB for $49.99, 500GB for $79.99, 1TB for $139.99, 2TB for $269.99 and 4TB for $529.99. Be sure to check out Samsung’s website for more.

What do you think of this new Samsung SSD? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.