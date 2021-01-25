Apple confirms iPhone 12 MagSafe can impede pacemakers

MagSafe was one of Apple’s most popular features on the MacBook Pro up until 2015, when Apple dropped it for USB-C. The magnetic power cable was loved for saving thousands of MacBooks from being pulled off a desk or table if someone tripped over the cable.

The majority of users had a real problem seeing MagSafe go, but most have just come to accept its loss. The introduction of the iPhone 12 series also brought back MagSafe in a different application and form.

MagSafe is now on the back of the iPhone 12, acting as a charging point and giving the phone the ability to hold accessories. MagSafe is basically a series of magnets and radios that allow it to perform all its neat little tricks. The biggest difference between MagSafe on MacBook’s and iPhone 12 is the magnets and radios’ size.

On the MacBook, the connection was minimal, making the footprint very small. But on the iPhone 12, it is larger, which means bigger magnets and radios. This also means that MagSafe can impede pacemakers, confirmed by Apple. TechRadar reports:

In an update to a support document spotted by MacRumors, Apple states that you should keep your iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessories (including the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger) “a safe distance away” from your implanted pacemaker or defibrillator. Apple defines a safe distance as more than 6 inches / 15cm, or – if wirelessly charging – more than 12 inches / 30cm. TechRadar

There you have it; pacemakers should be kept safely away from the iPhone 12. This also means that if you have a pacemaker, the iPhone 12 is probably not for you.

What do you think? Do you have an iPhone 12 and know someone who uses a pacemaker? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.