Huawei disputes Reuters report claiming potential sale of P and Mate brands

Huawei is one brand that is consistently in the news for one thing or another. Just a few days ago, we reported that Honor announced its first smartphone since Huawei sold the subsidiary off. A Reuters report now claims that Huawei is in talks to sell off its P and Mate branded smartphone lineup.

Here’s what Reuters had to say in its “exclusive” report:

China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is in early-stage talks to sell its premium smartphone brands P and Mate, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that could see the company eventually exit from the high-end smartphone-making business. The talks between the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker and a consortium led by Shanghai government-backed investment firms have been going on for months, the people said, declining to be identified as the discussions were confidential. Reuters

While Reuters reports that its sources have direct knowledge of the situation, Huawei is disputing the claims Reuters is making. Chris Donkin of Mobile World Live reports the following:

Huawei issued a strenuous denial of media reports claiming it was in talks to sell its flagship smartphone brands to a consortium backed by the regional government in Shanghai. In a statement, a representative for the smartphone manufacturer said the claims were unsubstantiated: “There is no merit to these rumors whatsoever. Huawei has no such plan. We remain fully committed to our smartphone business, and will continue to deliver world-leading products and experiences for consumers around the world.” Mobile World Live

It will be interesting to see what happens with this he said she said situation. If Reuters sources turn out to be accurate, it will be interesting to determine why Huawei is selling off that part of its business.

