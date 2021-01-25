You can currently save $US50 off Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro are among some of the most popular TWS earbuds on the market. They’re also among the most expensive. AirPods Pro are well-liked among iPhone users for their seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

The AirPods Pro connects to your iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, and iMac with little to no effort. These TWS also feature noise-canceling and ambient mode; both features are soughed after by most users.

As an AirPods Pro owner myself, I never have gotten around to reviewing them; I find them to be the best choice for me when using my Apple devices. When I use my Android devices, I turn to other headphone solutions, but you just can’t beat the AirPods Pro for use with an iPhone.

The MSRP on the Apple AirPods Pro is US$249, and that’s up there with other premium brand pricing. But currently, you can save US$50 if you buy them from Amazon. That puts them at US$199, which is a more reasonable cost and very fair for the tech you get.

Here’s some of the features you can expect:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

There are plenty of other options on the market for less money, and if you’re interested, you can find many of our reviews on TWS headphones here.

