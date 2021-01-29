Now playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the now playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into February 2021!
Now Playing on Plex: February 2021
- A Soldier’s Story
- Annie
- Answer Man
- Arthur and the Invisibles
- Black Christmas (2006)
- Black Sheep
- Black Snake Moan
- Bleeding Steel
- Brothers
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Clerks II
- Concussion
- Derailed
- Diary of the Dead
- District 9
- DOA: Dead or Alive
- Down a Dark Hall
- Eden Lake
- Girl with a Peral Earring
- The Hard Cops
- Honeymoon
- High Rise
- It Happened One Night
- I Saw the Devil
- Keanu
- Lake Placid 2
- Lake Placid 3
- Lake Placid: The Final Chapter
- The Maiden Heist
- Main Street
- The Matador
- Men, Women & Children
- Monster Trucks
- My Mom’s New Boyfriend
- New Year, New Us
- Next Day Air
- The Other Guys
- Pulse
- Pusher 1
- Pusher 2
- Pusher 3
- The Saint
- Sew the Winter to My Skin
- Switchback
- Takers
- Trollhunter
- Two Lovers
- The Walk
- The Wolfpack
Still Streaming On Plex
- 13
- 99 Homes
- After.Life
- Afternoon Delight
- American Heist
- American Pastoral
- Arrival
- The Art of the Steal
- Babel
- Bernie
- The Best of Times
- Blair Witch
- Blue Chips
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Bug
- Cajun Pawn Stars
- Candy
- Casa De Mi Padre
- Catch 44
- Cell
- Centurion
- Chain of Command
- Child 44
- The Cotton Club
- The Crazies
- Cube
- Dark Crimes
- Deadfall
- The Descent
- Dinotopia
- Dog the Bounty Hunter
- Edison
- Empire State
- Eye See You
- Falcon Rising
- The Fall
- Filth
- Flawless
- Frailty
- Frank
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Gracepoint
- Grand Isle
- Hard Candy
- Haywire
- Highlander
- Hesher
- House of 1000 Corpses
- I am Not Your Negro
- The Infiltrator
- Joe
- Journey to the West
- Ju-On: The Grudge
- Juliet, Naked
- A Kind of Murder
- King of New York
- Knight of Cups
- Lethal Eviction
- The Lifeguard
- Little Italy
- Melancholia
- The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc
- Misconduct
- Monster
- A Most Wanted Man
- Mother
- Mr. Nobody
- The New Daughter
- On Golden Pond
- Open Water
- P2
- Precious Cargo
- Solace
- Trailer Park Boys: The Movie
- Train to Busan
- True Grit (1969
- Vengeance: A Love Story
- A Walk in the Woods
- We Need to Talk About Kevin
- The Way of the Gun
- Wild Card
- Yoga Hosers
- Zodiac
Leaving Plex in February 2021
- The Adventures of Tintin
- Beowulf
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Future World
- The Ghost Writer
- Goon
- Hot Rod
- Kingpin
- Legend of Hercules
- MI-5
- Mortdecai
- Nacho Libre
- Reasonable Doubt
- Skiptrace
- Stronger
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Thinner
