Now Playing on Plex: February 2021

Black Sheep February 2021 on Plex

A Soldier’s Story

Annie

Answer Man

Arthur and the Invisibles

Black Christmas (2006)

Black Sheep

Black Snake Moan

Bleeding Steel

Brothers

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Clerks II

Concussion

Derailed

Diary of the Dead

District 9

DOA: Dead or Alive February 2021 on Plex

DOA: Dead or Alive

Down a Dark Hall

Eden Lake

Girl with a Peral Earring

The Hard Cops

Honeymoon

High Rise

It Happened One Night

I Saw the Devil

Keanu

Lake Placid 2

Lake Placid 3

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter

The Maiden Heist

Main Street

The Matador February 2021 on Plex

The Matador

Men, Women & Children

Monster Trucks

My Mom’s New Boyfriend

New Year, New Us

Next Day Air

The Other Guys

Pulse

Pusher 1

Pusher 2

Pusher 3

The Saint

Sew the Winter to My Skin

Switchback

Takers

Trollhunter

Two Lovers

The Walk

The Wolfpack

Still Streaming On Plex

13 February 2021 on Plex

13

99 Homes

After.Life

Afternoon Delight

American Heist

American Pastoral

Arrival

The Art of the Steal

Babel

Bernie

The Best of Times

Blair Witch

Blue Chips

Breakin’ All the Rules

Brooklyn’s Finest

Bug

Cajun Pawn Stars

Candy

Casa De Mi Padre

Catch 44

Cell

Centurion

Chain of Command

Child 44

The Cotton Club

The Crazies

Cube

Dark Crimes

Deadfall

The Descent

Dinotopia

Dog the Bounty Hunter

Edison

Empire State

Eye See You

Falcon Rising

The Fall

Filth

Flawless

Frailty

Frank

The Ghost and the Darkness

Gracepoint

Grand Isle

Hard Candy

Haywire

Highlander

Hesher

House of 1000 Corpses

I am Not Your Negro

The Infiltrator

Joe

Journey to the West

Ju-On: The Grudge

Juliet, Naked

A Kind of Murder

King of New York February 2021 on Plex

King of New York

Knight of Cups

Lethal Eviction

The Lifeguard

Little Italy

Melancholia

The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc

Misconduct

Monster

A Most Wanted Man

Mother

Mr. Nobody

The New Daughter

On Golden Pond

Open Water

P2

Precious Cargo

Solace

Trailer Park Boys: The Movie

Train to Busan

True Grit (1969

Vengeance: A Love Story

A Walk in the Woods

We Need to Talk About Kevin

The Way of the Gun

Wild Card

Yoga Hosers

Zodiac

Leaving Plex in February 2021

The Adventures of Tintin

Beowulf

The Devil’s Rejects

Future World

The Ghost Writer

Goon

Hot Rod

Kingpin

Legend of Hercules

MI-5

Mortdecai

Nacho Libre

Reasonable Doubt

Skiptrace

Stronger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Thinner

Nacho Libre leaving Plex February 2021

