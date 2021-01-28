Lights, camera, Crackle…new for February 2021

We are just a few days away from February 2021, and that means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in February 2021.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for February 2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Originals in February 2021

Bucket List (Feb. 1)

Bucket List tours the best destinations in college football. Host Brian “The Boz” Bosworth tours the top eight college football programs, interviewing coaches, former star players, and fans alike to determine why each deserves a spot in every fan’s bucket list. Episodes include Clemson University, Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, Louisiana State University, The University of Oklahoma, University of Georgia, Auburn University, and The University of Alabama. Get ready to root for your team!

Sew the Winter to My Skin (Feb. 1)

Inspired by true events, Sew the Winter to My Skin depicts the epic hunt, capture and trial of the legendary black rebel folk hero, John Kepe, during one of the most racially-charged political regimes in human history. Despite the massive Colonial Republic manhunt, the notorious yet charismatic outlaw evaded capture for over a decade while he terrorized white settler farmers in a courageous effort to protect his impoverished community.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in February 2021

This month the Crackle team delivers the hottest originals and exclusives, Hollywood blockbusters, and classic TV series to keep your entertainment stream filled to the brim.

Get your pigskin skills ready for the Big Game by checking out this end zone spiral from your teammates at Crackle! We’ll hit you in the numbers with great titles like Concussion (Will Smith), the Crackle exclusive documentary ‘85: The Greatest Team in Football History, The Gridiron, and Hail Mary!.

Black Entertainment Channel

Just in time for Black History Month, help us celebrate black achievements in the entertainment industry with great films like Mad Families (Tiffany Haddish), Children of Mud, The Maiden Heist (Morgan Freeman), and Gifted Hands (Cuba Gooding, Jr.)!

Love on Crackle

As you get your heart in shape for Valentine’s Day make sure you get all the feels you need as you Love On Crackle! Warm up with the movies you love with titles like A Little Bit of Heaven (Kate Hudson), My Mom’s New Boyfriend (Meg Ryan, Antonio Banderas), The Love Witch, and Knight of Cups (Christian Bale).

Inspirational Athletes

In this season we all want a little inspiration wherever we can find it. And what better place to discover that than on the field of sports? Your teammates from Crackle have a gym bag full of just the scores you’re looking for with inspirational sports titles like the Crackle originals Anything is Possible, On Point, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, and also the coolest hockey doc, Willie!

Sitcoms

Why not take a deep breath, shake off your stress and unwind with the Crackle crew and huge laughs from some of the funniest classic series in television history? Split your sides with the hilarious antics of the casts of ‘Til Death, Between Brothers, Just Shoot Me, Barney Miller, and more!

Crackle Spotlight Titles in February 2021

Concussion

The true David vs. Goliath story of Dr. Omalu (Will Smith) and his quest that puts him at odds with one of the most powerful institutions in the world.

District 9

Over twenty years ago, aliens made first contact with Earth. Humans waited for the hostile attack or the giant advances in technology. Neither came. Instead, the aliens were refugees, the last survivors of their homeworld. Ostracized and friendless, there is only one place left to hide: District 9.

The Other Guys (Feb. 12)

In tandem, Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson are elite and cocky cops whose exploits are the envy of the department, particularly second-tier cops, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Colombiana

A young woman (Zoe Saldana) grows up to be a stone-cold assassin after witnessing her parents’ murder as a child in Bogota. She works for her uncle as a hitman by day, but her personal time is spent engaging in vigilante murders that she hopes will lead her to her ultimate target – the mobster responsible for her parents’ death.

Keanu (Feb. 3)

Recently dumped by his girlfriend, slacker Rell (Jordan Peele) finds some happiness when a cute kitten winds up on his doorstep. After a heartless thief steals the cat, Rell recruits his cousin Clarence (Keegan-Michael Key) to help him retrieve it. Armed with guns and a gangster attitude, it doesn’t take long for the hapless duo to land in big trouble.

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu are Charlie’s Angels – a trio of elite private investigators who, with the latest in high-tech gadgets, martial arts techniques and a vast array of disguises, unleash their state of the art skills on land, sea and air. Aided by their faithful lieutenant Bosley (Bill Murray), adventure has never been more beautiful!

Takers

Takers takes you into the world of a notorious group of criminals (Idris Elba, Paul Walker, T.I., Chris Brown, Hayden Christensen and Michael Ealy) who continue to baffle police by pulling off perfectly executed bank robberies. But when they attempt to pull off one last job with more money at stake than ever before, the crew may find their plans interrupted by a hardened detective (Matt Dillon) who is hell-bent on solving the case.

War Room

Filled with heart, humor, and wit, War Room follows a couple, Elizabeth and Tony, who seemingly have it all – great jobs, a beautiful daughter, their dream home. In reality, their marriage has become a war zone and their daughter is collateral damage. As the power of prayer and Elizabeth’s newly energized faith transform her life, will Tony join the fight and become the man he knows he needs to be? Together, their real enemy doesn’t have a prayer.

The Walk

Twelve people have walked on the moon, but only one man – Philippe Petit (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) – has ever walked in the immense void between the World Trade Center towers. Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis uses advanced technology in the service of an emotional, character-driven story.

A Soldier’s Story

As WWII draws to a close, Captain Davenport (Howard E. Rollins, Jr.) is assigned to Fort Neal, Louisiana, an all-black army post, to investigate the brutal murder of Sergeant Waters (Adolph Caesar). As the investigation unfolds, it reveals a disturbing glimpse into the victim’s character, which proves to be as important an insight into the mystery as the identity of the killer. A Soldier’s Story transcends race to present a universal tale of the value of dignity over humiliation, of tolerance over prejudice.

Annie (2014)

America’s favorite orphan dreams of life outside the orphanage. Based on the smash hit Broadway musical.

Additional New Movies in February 2021

1 Mile To You

13 Ghosts

30 Days of Night: Dark Days

350 Days (Feb. 18)

6 Bullets

A Better Way To Die

A Century of War (Feb. 18)

All About Us

All About You

A Raisin In The Sun

Alien Hunter

Alternate Universe A Rescue Mission (Feb. 18)

Angel Of Death

Another You

Appropriate Behavior (Feb. 18)

Assassination Games

Attack Force

Bad As I Wanna Be

Bats: Human Harvest

Before They Were Kings – Vol. 1

Before They Were Kings – Vol. 2

Bigfoot Girl

Black Spring Break: The Movie

Brainscan

Breakdown

Breakout

Brick Lane

Brother

Brown Paper Bag

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star

Caught in a Landslide (Feb. 18)

Champions Forever: The Definitive Edition

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cleaner

Closure

Cops And Robbersons

Crackerjack

Crackerjack 2

Crackerjack 3

Disco Godfather

Dolemite

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist

Double Platinum

Edge of Winter

Felon

Flatball: The History of Ultimate Frisbee

Gabriel

Gifted Hands

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla

Hellcats Of The Navy

Honeymoon

I Know Who Killed Me

I Like Me (Feb. 18)

I Saw The Devil

In The Cut

It Happened One Night

Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling

Jurassic Shark

Layer Cake

Linewatch

Malibooty

Make Your Move

Mercy’s Girl

Messengers 2: The Scarecrow

Motives

Motives 2: Retribution

Ms. Bear

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

My Mom’s New Boyfriend

Never Back Down: No Surrender

Night Catches Us

No Man’s Land

Nothing is Truer Than Truth (Feb. 18)

Oldboy

Penitentiary

Penitentiary 2

Perception

Petey Wheatshaw

Pistol Whipped

Predestination

Public Figure (Feb. 18)

Pumpkinhead Iv: Blood Feud

Racing Dreams

Rebirth of Mothra II

Rec

Rubber

Shadow Man

Sniper: Ghost Shooter

Snowboard Academy

St. Trinian’s

Standing Up (Feb. 18)

Stay Tuned

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy

The Calling

The Chase

The Death And Life Of Bobby Z

The Devil’s Tomb

The First Time

The God Inside My Ear

The Hard Corps

The Human Tornado

The Legend Of Dolemite

The Luau

The Messenger: The Story Of Joan Of Arc

The Seagull

The Slayers

Third Star

Trollhunter

UFO Chronicles: Cosmic Watergate

Urban Justice

Violentia

Wayne

Welcome to Death Row

Additional New T.V. Shows in February 2021

10 Items Or Less (Season 3, 8 episodes)

Barney Miller (Season 6, 22 episodes)

Barney Miller (Season 7, 22 episodes)

Best of Groucho (Season 1, 15 episodes)

Bewitched (Season 6, 30 episodes)

Bewitched (Season 7, 28 episodes)

Charlie’s Angels (Season 5, 15 episodes)

Collision (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Fantasy Island (Season 3, 25 episodes)

Green Wing (Season 1, 9 episodes)

Green Wing (Season 2, 9 episodes)

Grid Iron Outdoors (Season 2, 12 episodes) (Feb. 18)

I Dream Of Jeannie (Season 1, 30 episodes)

I Dream Of Jeannie (Season 2, 31 episodes)

Just Shoot Me (Season 6, 22 episodes)

Just Shoot Me (Season 7, 24 episodes)

Lindner’s Angling Edge (Season 2, 13 episodes) (Feb. 18)

Marry Me (Season 1, 18 episodes)

Men In Black: The Series (Season 1, 13 episodes)

NewsRadio (Season 5, 22 episodes)

Parker Lewis Can’t Lose (Season 1, 26 episodes)

Peep Show (Season 7, 6 episodes) (Feb. 18)

Peep Show (Season 8, 6 episodes) (Feb. 18)

Peep Show (Season 9, 6 episodes) (Feb. 18)

Plebs (Season 4, 8 episodes)

Plebs (Season 5, 8 episodes)

Raised Hunting (Season 2, 13 episodes) (Feb. 18)

Raw Travel (Season 1, 18 episodes)

Soul! (Season 1, 24 episodes)

Starsky & Hutch (Season 4, 22 episodes)

T. J. Hooker (Season 2, 22 episodes)

Teachers (Season 1, 8 episodes)

Teachers (Season 2, 9 episodes)

Teachers (Season 3, 13 episodes) (Feb. 18)

Teachers (Season 4, 9 episodes)

Tenspeed And Brown Shoe (Season 1, 14 episodes)

That Girl (Season 1, 30 episodes)

That Girl (Season 2, 30 episodes)

The Jackie Chan Adventures (Season 1, 13 episodes)

The Partridge Family (Season 1, 25 episodes)

Thriller (Season 1, 10 episodes) (Feb. 18)

Thriller (Season 2, 7 episodes) (Feb. 18)

Thriller (Season 3, 6 episodes) (Feb. 18)

Thriller (Season 4, 6 episodes)

Til Death (Season 4, 22 episodes)

Zorro (Season 1, 25 episodes)

What do you think of the February 2021 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? If you liked the February 2021 edition, stay tuned for next month’s! Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.