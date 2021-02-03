Apple testing unlocking iPhone with a mask on, but you’ll need an Apple Watch

I suppose one good thing COVID-19 and face masks have brought us is companies willing to create solutions and make money in the process. Apple is now testing its latest version of iOS (14.5) and within the new software is the option to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask. But there is a catch; you will need an Apple Watch.

We won’t get into the face mask debate, but we have heard plenty of frustration from iPhone users over Face ID not working while wearing a mask. If Apple’s solution works, then it stands to have a slew of new Apple Watch owners. Now that’s capitalism.

Currently, the Apple Watch can be used to unlock your iMac and MacBook Pro. You have to have the Apple Watch on your wrist and need to be within a few feet of your iMac or MacBook Pro for it to work. Once you’re in range, the device will unlock, and you will feel a buzz, and a notification will appear on the Watch.

Apple could increase sales of the Apple Watch with this iOS update.

This is basically the same thing Apple is trying to do with the iPhone. If you’re wearing your Apple Watch and you’ve gone through the authentication process allowing the Watch to unlock your phone. When you lift to activate Face ID, the iPhone should recognize you are wearing a mask and default to the Watch to unlock the iPhone.

This new version of iOS is still in beta, so you’ll have to wait to install it if you’re interested. If you don’t want to wait, Lifehacker has instructions on installing the beta software on your phone. Be warned, though, beta software can make your phone unstable, and most people should probably wait.

