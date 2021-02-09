Forza Horizon 4 coming to Steam in March with cross-play

Yesterday, Xbox and Playground Games announced that Forza Horizon 4 will be coming to Steam on March 9th. The game will include cross-play with Xbox and the Windows 10 Store version of the game, however, it will not feature cross-save across versions. You’ll be able to save your progress in Steam to play on different computers, but if you’ve progressed on your Xbox/Windows 10 Play Anywhere version, you’ll have to start from scratch with the Steam version. Xbox indicates that this is because of limitations in technology.

The move comes as Xbox has been taking a more open approach and delivering games in more places so gamers can pick them up from their service of choice.

New players will join millions of drivers as they race together across historic Britain and experience the open-world adventure with their convoy via cross-play with Xbox, Windows 10 PCs, and cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Android mobile devices. By bringing Forza Horizon 4 to Steam, we’re giving players another great choice of what to play, and where they can play it, and with Steam Cloud saves, their game can transfer between multiple PCs. Playground Games

When released, the game on Steam will be available in the following bundles:

Standard Edition digital bundle:

Forza Horizon 4

Formula Drift Car Pack

Deluxe Edition digital bundle:

Forza Horizon 4

Formula Drift Car Pack

Car Pass

Best of Bond Car Pack

Ultimate Edition digital bundle:

Forza Horizon 4

Formula Drift Car Pack

Car Pass

Best of Bond Car Pack

Welcome Pack

VIP

Fortune Island

LEGO® Speed Champions

You can add the game to your wishlist on Steam to be notified when it is available.

What do you think about Xbox's open-world racing game coming to Steam? Will you finally be picking it up?