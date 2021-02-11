Oddict TWIG review: Comfortable and sweatproof TWS earbuds

TWS earbud designs span a few different looks, AirPod style being one of them. This style is usually comprised of a stick and hard plastic ear tip. The Oddict TWIG follow this same type of design.

On a personal level, I’ve never liked this design type because most of these hard tipped earbuds are very uncomfortable in my ear. There are other reasons as well, including lack of noise isolation. But I was pretty surprised that the Oddict TWIG TWS earbuds were generally fairly comfortable compared to other earbuds of the same design. So read on for my full review of the Oddict TWIC TWS earbuds.

Specifications

The Oddict TWIG have the following features and specifications:

Drivers: 12mm

12mm Ear Tips: Comfort tips made of silicone

Charging: Quick Charge and wireless charging

Dimensions: 2.31 x 2.31 x 0.89 inches

Weight: 1.83 ounces

1.83 ounces Touch Controls

IPX4 water and sweat resistance

EQ app included

What’s In The Box

Oddict TWIG

Portable Charging Case

Type-C Cable

One Set of Silicone Ear Tips

User Manual

Case and Oddict TWIG TWS Earbuds

Design

Let’s start the design section off with the Oddict TWIG charging case. It is, by far, one of the more unique designs I’ve seen. It’s around the same size as any other charging case but is shaped like a hockey puck with its waist pinched in. Around the waist, you’ll find the USB-C port for charging, four LED lights that indicate how much juice is left, and a button to activate the LEDs.

Wireless charging is also built-in, and the coil is located on the bottom of the charging case. The case top flips up to reveal the Oddict TWIG earbuds inside. The case looks nice enough, but it does feel a little cheaply made. I’d be worried about a rough drop taking this thing out.

The Oddict TWIG earbuds themselves come in this lovely aluminum grey color with black ear tips. I wouldn’t call these ear tips your traditional ear tips. These ear tips basically cover the rigid plastic portion of the TWIG earbuds, making them more comfortable.

That has always been one of my complaints of these designs; the hard ear tips are uncomfortable. Thankfully, Oddict made them a lot more bearable and comfortable with the inclusion of these silicone ear tips.

The rest of the Oddict TWIG earbuds are textbook stem style earbud design. I know many users love this style, it’s not my favorite, but I can understand and accept many people love this design.

Overall, the design of the charging case is decent, but it feels flimsy. The earbuds themselves, I’m not a fan of stem style earbuds, but at least Oddict made these more comfortable.

Ease of Use

The Oddict TWIG earbuds are simple to use, especially if you choose not to use the app. Take the TWIG earbuds out of the case and find them in your Bluetooth settings and connect.

If you want to use the Oddict app, download it and create an account to get started—more on the app in the Software/App section. The Oddict TWIG earbuds also have touch controls; here is what you can do with those:

Tap earbuds twice (R or L): Accept or end calls

Accept or end calls Tap earbud twice (R): Play/Pause

Play/Pause Tap earbud twice (L): Next song

Next song Tap earbud three times (L): Previous song

Previous song Tap earbud three times (R): Activate Siri or Google Assistant

Overall, even with the app, these are simple to use. The touch controls are straight forward and should be familiar to most.

Sound

The soundstage the Oddict TWIG earbuds produces without the app is a little thin. The app’s EQ feature helps to thicken up the sound, which significantly helps.

Once you’re done tweaking the EQ and are happy with your settings, the sound is actually very good. The way I set my EQ boosted the bass and mids just slightly but kept the highs in place. There are also a few presets to choose from, like Jazz, EDM, Pop, and Classic.

One problem I’ve had with these stem-style earbuds is passive noise cancellation. Or the lack of it. The Oddict TWIG earbuds are at least slightly better at passive noise cancellation because of the silicone ear tips, but these certainly aren’t going to block out ambient noises. While I don’t need ANC all of the time, I do like my earbuds to passively block out my surroundings.

Of course, many users love stem-style earbuds because they allow a little bit of the outside world to come in. So this complaint may not be a concern for some of you out there.

Overall, the soundstage is fairly good once you have things EQ’ed the way you want within the app. Personally, I’m not too fond of the lack of passive noise cancellation.

Stem-Style earbuds

Software/App

The app is not needed to use the Oddict TWIG earbuds, but you will need to tweak it if you don’t like the default EQ. That being said, the app will ask for location permissions so you can use the find feature. You can opt-out of that feature, but your find earbuds feature won’t work, then.

The app is also used for firmware updates, and you can name your Oddict TWIG whatever you like. The EQ settings aren’t your traditional sliders. Instead, you’re presented with a circular pad-like control. Within this circle, you can go from left to right and up and down. There are four areas of sound-color, Warm, Hard, Soft, and Cold.

The app’s design is a little outdated. Its UI and UX feels a bit clunky and could use an overhaul. It doesn’t match the look and feel of the Oddict TWIG earbuds. Overall, the app isn’t fantastic, but it’s not horrible either. But you will need it if you want to EQ your buds.

Reception/Call Quality

There’s not much to talk about here. Bluetooth reception is solid and holds to industry standards. Call quality is good as well, no echo, no weird connection issues.

In the ear.

Battery Life

The Oddict TWIG battery life isn’t the best in class. We got an average of 4-hours before they needed to get put back in the case to recharge. This shouldn’t be a huge deal for those who listen for a few hours and take a break. But for those who sit with earbuds in for more than 4-hours at a time, this might be an issue.

Overall, other earbuds have better battery life than this. You do get more battery with the case, and if you’re only going 2 or 3-hours at a time, and can recharge them in the case. Well, then you should be fine.

Price/Value

The Oddict TWIG earbuds are priced at US$149, which’s in the range of TWS earbuds these days. But I’m not sure the value is there. There are other options out there, but if you are smitten by the looks and like the stem-style earbuds. Then these may hold plenty of value to you.

Wrap Up

The Oddict TWIG earbuds are the most comfortable stem-style earbuds I’ve ever used. But I’m still not a fan of this design. That, of course, is hugely a personal thing. The sound is good after you tweak the EQ, but the charging case feels cheap. In my estimation, the TWIG’s don’t have enough to make me want actually to buy them.

