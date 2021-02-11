Samsung’s Galaxy A52 specs get leaked with pricing

Last month, Samsung’s next iteration of the A-series was leaked online with a render of what the phone could look like. Today, we now have the full specs sheet and prices for the 4G and 5G models of the Samsung Galaxy A52.

Starting with the display, you’re looking at a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz for the 4G model and an impressive 120Hz for the 5G model. This would be a first for Samsung to use a 90Hz refresh rate in one of its not flagship devices.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will be using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be utilizing the 750G chipset. Storage will start at 128GB with up to 8GB of RAM for the LTE model. The 5G model will have a 6/8GB option with either 128/256GB of storage. Each phone will also come with a quad-camera setup with the primary lens (wide) 64MP, 12MP for the ultrawide lens, and two 5MP macro and depth lenses. The front-facing camera will be 32MP.

Image from @OnLeaks

Furthermore, there will be a 4,500mAh battery included and will support up to 25W super-fast charging. Unfortunately, no word as to if there will be a power brick included in the box.

The Galaxy A52 4G is expected to cost around US$400, while the 5G version will cost around US$470. This Galaxy device is also expected to launch in March at some point.

Considering this is a mid-range device with an affordable price, it might be hard to pass up. Especially with that 120Hz refresh rate on the 5G version.

Source: sammobile