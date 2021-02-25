Paramount+ revives the Rugrats brings back some of the original voice cast

On March 4, 2021, CBS All Access is rebranding into Paramount+, and they’re also bringing back the classic Nickelodeon cartoon, the Rugrats. My oldest daughter watched the Rugrats religiously, and I have mixed feelings seeing it return using 2021 technology. I’m sure Paramount+ has big plans for the show but will those plans keep the charm the Rugrats had?

The new trailer for Rugrats on Paramount+ is below, so you be the judge as to if this new version is going to hold up. One good choice made is bringing back some of the original voice cast. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s what the Paramount+ and Nickelodeon press release had to say about the new Rugrats series:

Nickelodeon is reuniting members of the original voice cast behind iconic toddlers Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael, and Phil and Lil DeVille in the upcoming all-new Rugrats animated series. A reimagining of the classic ‘90s hit, the CG-animated series stars E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the series is set to debut this spring on Paramount+, the highly anticipated streaming service from ViacomCBS. “Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.” The brand-new series features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows the toddlers as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view. The all-new Rugrats is based on the series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain. Eryk Casemiro (Rugrats) and Kate Boutilier (Rugrats) are executive producers and Dave Pressler (Robot and Monster) and Casey Leonard (Breadwinners) serve as co-executive producers, with Rachel Lipman (Rugrats) as co-producer and Kellie Smith (The Fairly OddParents) as line producer. Production is overseen by Mollie Freilich, Senior Manager, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon. Paramount+ and Nickelodeon

