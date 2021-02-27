Three uses for an Android tablet you may have not thought of

Tablets are oversized smartphones, sometimes without mobile connectivity, and used for everything from drawing to consuming media and keeping the kids occupied. ZTE Canada has sent us over a few use cases for Android tablets, such as their new Grand X View 4, that you may not have thought about before!

Featuring both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, the ZTE Grand X View 4 can be used both in the home to extend your home office or home security or on the go as a mobile hotspot for passengers. With a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, an 8-inch 1280×800 HD display, and a 4630mAh battery, this tablet could make for a handy screen in a variety of cases.

The ZTE Grand X View 4 Android tablet.

When used at home, you can set it up as a second screen of sorts to display your schedule, answer messages, or even use it for video calls. This allows you to stay focused on the task at hand on your main computer screen without cluttering it up with useful apps that don’t necessarily need to be at the forefront.

If you have IoT devices in your house, instead of controlling them on a small smartphone screen, why not install their apps on an Android tablet and have a bigger view of your security cameras or control your smart thermostat, TV, and other devices from it?

On the move? You could even mount the tablet in your vehicle, providing a larger display for Google Maps navigation, music streaming, or even as a hotspot for your passengers.

Specifications of the ZTE Grand X View 4 include:

Processor 1.3GHz Quad Core Q215 Display 8-inch 1280×800 (188ppi) TFT Memory 32GB ROM, 2GB RAM, up to 2TB microSD Camera 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera Connectivity SIM Card: Nano

LTE Bands: B2, 4, 5, 7, 12 (MFBI), 13, 66 (MFBI)

HSPA+/HSPA Bands: B2, 4, 5

Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n

Device Speed (LTE): DL 150Mbps / UL 50Mbps

Bluetooth Support: BT 4.2 Audio Front-facing stereo speakers Operating System Android 10 Dimensions 213 x 125 x 9mm Weight 370g

Available on various carriers in Canada, the Grand X View 4 can be purchased for CA$7.50/month at Telus when you add another line.

What do you think about these three uses for an Android tablet that you may not have thought about? Does the ZTE Grand X View 4 pique your interest? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.