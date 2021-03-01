What’s the hardest video game puzzle to solve and which generated the most cheat searches?

If you’re a gamer, there’s likely a task or puzzle you’ve needed to solve while playing a game. Oftentimes, solving it includes heading to your favourite search engine for hints as to the solution. The team over at OnBuy.com has assembled a list of the hardest video game puzzles and which video game puzzles generated the most searches for a solution.

A study of 2700 gamers found that the top three puzzles that took the longest to beat came from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The “Water Temple” in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time still confuses people and takes an average of 176.88 minutes to complete – that’s approximately 3 hours!

The Volskygge puzzle found in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim takes the average Joe (or Joanne) approximately 132.62 minutes to complete

The Fahlbtharz Boiler Room puzzle, also found in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim takes 104.56 minutes to complete

The hardest video game puzzles to beat (courtesy OnBuy.com).

Puzzles in Destiny 2, Witcher 3, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim proved to generate the most Google searches for hints on how to solve them.

Most people want to cheat at the “Corridors of time” puzzle in Destiny 2 with 307,680 yearly Google searches for how to solve it.

The video game puzzles people search for solutions for the most (courtesy OnBuy.com).

What video game puzzle did you find hard to solve? Did you look for cheats while trying to complete it? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.