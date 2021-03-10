Germs have been around since the dawn of time. It’s no secret that smartphones carry many germs, some of which can cause illness. Given the pandemic over the past year, more companies have released new sterilization devices to help kill harmful bacteria help keep you from getting ill.

Our Fiora UVC Sterilization & Wireless Charging Station review looks at a device that not only sterilizes your smartphone using ultraviolet C rays, but also doubles as a wireless charger. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The Fiora Ultraviolet C Sterilization & Wireless Charging Station we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Powerful Ultra Violet Led Lights for 360 Degree Disinfecting

Eliminates 99.8% of E.coli and Other Harmful Bacteria

LED Charging and Disinfecting Indicator Lights

Disinfect Your Cellphone, AirPods, Keys and other Items

15W/10W/7.5/5W Wireless Charging Speed for cellphones and Airpods

Supports 15W Fast Charge and Quick Charge QC 3.0

Over Charging and Surge Protection

Heat Protection and Temperature Control

Certified Safe with CE, FCC, ROHs International Product Safety Certification

Third-Party Clinical Testing Certifications

12-Month Manufacturer Warranty

Product model WS-10 Product standard Qi Input DC12V/1.5A, 9V/1.67A, 5V/2A Wireless charging output 15W/10W/7.5W/5W UV sterilizer output 3W (max) UVC-LED disinfection light 4 Material ABS + PC Wireless charging conversion rate ≤ 80% Charging distance ≤ 10mm Dimensions 220 x 120 x 44mm (8.66 x 4.72 x 1.73″) Weight 360g (12.7oz)

What’s in the box

Ultraviolet C Sterilizer & Wireless Charging Station

QC 3.0 Wall Adapter

USB Type-C Cable

Instruction Manual

Design

The Fiora Ultraviolet C Sterilization & Wireless Charging Station is rectangular in shape with rounded corners. It is just over 8 1/2-inches wide, just under 4 3/4-inches deep, and just under 1 3/4-inches in height. White in colour, the lid’s top is black and has an anti-slip silicon + symbol in the middle. The Fiora logo is printed in white just below this. On the front edge is a disinfection button with an LED ring around it. On either side of this are two more LEDs to indicate wireless charging. A USB Type-C port is on the back. The bottom is pretty non-descript but has four small rubber feet for added grip when placed on a desk. The device is constructed from plastic but does feel pretty sturdy and solid.

The lid attaches to the main compartment by way of magnets. It comes completely off with little pressure but isn’t easily knocked off. On the underside of the lid are four metal discs that connect to the corresponding pins on the top edge of the sanitization compartment. The compartment itself has a pretty thick wall and nubs on the bottom to elevate your device. On each edge is a single UVC LED disinfection light (for a total of four) which only turn on if the lid is in place and the disinfection button on the front is pressed.

The overall design isn’t too bad, although it would be nice if the nubs on the bottom of the compartment were softer instead of just hard plastic.

Ease of Use

The Fiora UVC Sterilization & Wireless Charging Station is easy to use. Start by plugging the included USB Type-C cable into the back of the sterilization/charging station and power supply, then plug it into a wall outlet. Open the lid, place your phone or other articles you’d like sanitized inside, and replace the lid. Once the lid is back on, click the round button on the front. A buzzer will beep once to start a five-minute disinfection cycle. The front LED ring will breathe blue. Pressing the button again will result in another buzz and add another five minutes to the cycle, for a total of ten. The front LED will start to breathe purple to indicate the longer cycle. Once the cycle is complete, the station will buzz three times.

To stop the process, press the round button once, and the disinfection cycle will finish. Opening the lid while the cycle is running will also stop the process after about three seconds to prevent exposure.

The wireless charging feature is even easier to use. Place your Qi-compatible device in the middle of the top of the charging station, and it should start charging. While charging, the small front LEDs will change from the red standby indicator to the green charging indicator. If a foreign object, like keys, is placed on top, the lights will flash red and green, and the charging station will cut off the power supply to prevent any damage.

Performance

As far as performance is concerned, on the sanitation side of things, we have to take Fiora’s word for it. Unfortunately, we’re not quite at the stage where we have a scientific lab of our own here at Techaeris. On that note, Fiora states that UVC lights kill 99.8% of E.coli and other harmful bacterias.

“The Ultraviolet C & Wireless Charging Station by FIORA not only charges your cellphone and other electronics, but clinical studies have shown it to kill 99.8% of E.coli and other harmful bacterias. Using our Ultra Violet C light cleaning technology, items placed inside will be disinfected 360 degrees for maximum effectiveness. FIORA™ UV Cleaning products all have certifications of clinical studies done for the sanitizing effectiveness.” Fiora website

That out of the way, the compartment was large enough for larger phones like the Pixel 4 XL or Huawei P40 Pro. Most wireless earbuds I tried (and their charging cases) fit as well. So did keys, my wallet, and various other small items. During testing, the single press resulted in a five-minute cycle and a double press a ten-minute cycle.

The Fiora UVC Sterilizer & Wireless Charging Station uses ultraviolet C to disinfect your small electronics and other items.

With 15W/10W/7.5/5W wireless charging, I had no issues charging Qi-compatible smartphones, wireless earbuds, and even a wireless mouse. Charging speeds were as expected based on the device I was charging.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$69.95, the Fiora UVC Sterilization & Wireless Charging Station isn’t too badly priced. Especially considering you are getting UVC sterilization and wireless charging in the same package.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking for a station to sterilize your smaller Qi-wireless compatible electronics, the Fiora UVC Sterilization & Wireless Charging Station can do both at an affordable price.

