Naim Audio announces the Mu-so Wood Edition, a unique wireless speaker

Naim Audio, you probably have never heard of them before but you should know about them now. The company was founded by Julian Vereker who was a racing car driver, entrepreneur and self-taught engineer with a deep passion for music. Spending his spare time listening to and recording his friends playing live in the 1960s, Julian found that playback on his system at home fell woefully short of the experience he craved. So Naim Audio was born and now we have the Mu-so Wood Edition wireless speaker.

Mu-so Wood Edition is dressed in sustainable Ayous hardwood, expertly treated, and lacquered to give the appearance of a Light Oak finish. The iconic Mu-so heatsink also has a new anodized aluminum tint, with the speaker finished by a neutral-toned, woven front grille. Check out the promo video on the company’s YouTube channel below.

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

This new Wood finish is an ideal match for lighter-look interiors allowing you to seamlessly enjoy harmonious style and sound throughout your home, from the living room to the kitchen, home office to bedroom.

“Blending class-leading performance and timeless design with a luxurious new finish, Mu-so Wood Edition is the perfect premium audio companion for homes with classic or contemporary interiors,” said Stuart Brown, Naim Product Manager. Mu-so Wood Edition offers superlative wireless streaming of all your favorite music services, all with easy control from the Naim App or direct from your devices. Enjoy Spotify Connect, TIDAL and Qobuz baked in, while Chromecast Built-in gives access to Deezer, Google Play Music, and much more, including Google Assistant compatibility. AirPlay 2 support adds Apple Music streaming and Apple Home integration, including Siri voice control potential. It also works as a Bluetooth speaker. Mu-so Wood Edition can transform your TV sound, too – simply connect via HDMI ARC. Whether you sit it under your TV or anywhere else in your home, room compensation options optimize the audio to suit, for a rich yet natural sonic experience. Mu-so’s multiroom capability lets you stream the same song in beat-perfect sync or play different music in different rooms. Group with other Naim players and systems at the touch of a button, any AirPlay 2-compatible wireless speaker, or with Chromecast built-in devices. Naim Audio

Features of the Naim Audio Mu-so

Mu-so Wood Edition (Light Oak) is available now for $2,290. Mu-so 2nd Generation, Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation and Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition models remain in the range as additional or alternative options. For more information, visit the company’s website.

