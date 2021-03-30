While biometric fingerprint scanners are commonplace on smartphones and laptops, desktop computers don’t typically come with this technology that allows you to log in securely using your fingerprint. The Kensington VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key is a secure, reliable biometric fingerprint authentication solution for Windows-based desktop computers.

This USB desktop fingerprint key supports Microsoft services, including Windows Hello, Windows Hello for Business, Office365, Azure, and Outlook. It also supports single-factor, dual-factor, multi-factor, and Tap-and-Go authentication models. TAA-compliant, it also meets requirements set forth by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). With its almost four-foot-long cable, users can place the fingerprint key just about anywhere on their desk.

The Kensington VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key.

Key features and benefits of the VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key include:

Encrypted end-to-end security: Match-in-Sensor™ fingerprint technology protects unsecured fingerprint data by storing data in the sensor and only transferring an encrypted match. Exceeds industry standards for False Rejection Rate (FRR 2%) and False Acceptance Rate (FAR 0.001%).

Match-in-Sensor™ fingerprint technology protects unsecured fingerprint data by storing data in the sensor and only transferring an encrypted match. Exceeds industry standards for False Rejection Rate (FRR 2%) and False Acceptance Rate (FAR 0.001%). Expanded authentication options: With the ability to store up to 10 fingerprints, the FIDO U2F-certified and FIDO2 WebAuthn-compatible fingerprint key provides authentication support across major browsers. Tap-and-Go allows the user to simply place their finger on the key to enable a security token experience.

With the ability to store up to 10 fingerprints, the FIDO U2F-certified and FIDO2 WebAuthn-compatible fingerprint key provides authentication support across major browsers. Tap-and-Go allows the user to simply place their finger on the key to enable a security token experience. Windows Hello-certified: Provides seamless integration with Windows Hello and Windows Hello for Business, and is compatible with additional Microsoft services, providing easy integration into current IT infrastructures.

The VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key is now available from the Kensington website for US$74.99 and comes with a two-year limited warranty. If you’re wondering about the benefits of biometrics, you can check out this post by Kensington that explains biometric security.

What do you think of the Kensington VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key? Will you be picking one up to add secure biometric fingerprint logins to your desktop computer? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.