New on Netflix April 2-8: Idris Elba stars in Concrete Cowboy

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between April 2-8th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in April if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix April 2-8th list, headlined by Idris Elba in Concrete Cowboy.

April 2

Amazing Grace 🇨🇦

Concrete Cowboy (NETFLIX FILM): While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture. Starring Idris Elba.

While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture. Starring Idris Elba. Just Say Yes (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): Incurable romantic Lotte finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel — just as her self-absorbed sister gets engaged.

Incurable romantic Lotte finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel — just as her self-absorbed sister gets engaged. Madame Claude (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): In 1960s Paris, Madame Claude’s influence extends beyond the world of sex work – until an affluent young woman threatens to change everything.

In 1960s Paris, Madame Claude’s influence extends beyond the world of sex work – until an affluent young woman threatens to change everything. Run (NETFLIX FILM) 🇨🇦: Desiring freedom after years of isolated medical care, teenager Chloe suspects her mother might be holding her back — and harboring sinister secrets.

🇨🇦: Desiring freedom after years of isolated medical care, teenager Chloe suspects her mother might be holding her back — and harboring sinister secrets. The Serpent (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧): In the 1970s, merciless killer Charles Sobhraj preys on travelers exploring the “hippie trail” of South Asia. Based on shocking true events.

In the 1970s, merciless killer Charles Sobhraj preys on travelers exploring the “hippie trail” of South Asia. Based on shocking true events. Sky High (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): After falling for Estrella, Ángel, a mechanic from the Madrid suburbs, dives into a world of heists and becomes the target of a relentless detective.

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

High Life 🇨🇦

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The McKellans may be tight on funds, but the family’s never lacking in love as they power through heartache, loss and adversity of all kinds this season.

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦): Help Jack and his monster-battling friends make choices to stay alive — and have some fun — in this interactive “Last Kids on Earth” adventure!

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳): Time-honored customs marry with contemporary values — and of course, couture outfits — in this celebration of six more larger-than-life Indian weddings.

Time-honored customs marry with contemporary values — and of course, couture outfits — in this celebration of six more larger-than-life Indian weddings. Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year. Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story 🇨🇦

Elizabeth 🇨🇦

Fried Green Tomatoes 🇨🇦

Hop 🇨🇦

Leap Year 🇨🇦

Liar Liar 🇨🇦

Missing Link 🇨🇦

Pride & Prejudice 🇨🇦

Ray 🇨🇦

Ride Along 🇨🇦

Snabba Cash (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇸🇪): The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide amidst a desperate — and sinister — pursuit of wealth.

The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide amidst a desperate — and sinister — pursuit of wealth. This is 40 🇨🇦

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.

In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime. The Wedding Coach (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Bridesmaids and in-laws and mason jars, oh my! Weddings are a beautiful cause for celebration, but planning one is far from a party. After barely making it down the aisle of her own wedding, comedian Jamie Lee is on a hilarious, heartwarming mission to help six engaged couples overcome the stressful real-life challenges that pop up before and on The Big Day.

Bridesmaids and in-laws and mason jars, oh my! Weddings are a beautiful cause for celebration, but planning one is far from a party. After barely making it down the aisle of her own wedding, comedian Jamie Lee is on a hilarious, heartwarming mission to help six engaged couples overcome the stressful real-life challenges that pop up before and on The Big Day. Wild Child 🇨🇦

April 8

The Way of the Househusband (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): After disappearing from the underworld, the legendary yakuza Tatsu, “the Immortal Dragon,” resurfaces — as a fiercely devoted stay-at-home husband.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 2-8th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.