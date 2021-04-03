Samsung has reduced the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 by $200

Foldable phones and foldable displays, we think the technology is here to stay but certainly has a bit more maturing to do. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the stepping stones in the folding display world and it just got a little more affordable. Samsung is knocking off US$200 off the price of US$1,999 making the Galaxy Z Fold US$1,799.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

This price reduction isn’t massive but it is significant enough for some people to consider the device. Not to mention that Samsung has other incentives that could reduce the price even further. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about this deal as well as a new “Referral Program” it has up its sleeve:

In addition, today the company launched its first Referral Program for Galaxy Z owners. Through the Samsung Members app, current Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip owners can access a unique referral code to share with friends and family. When the recipient purchases a Galaxy Z Fold2 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G using the code on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app, they will get $100 off their purchase and the Referring Friend will receive a $100 Samsung credit to use on Samsung.com towards any purchase. Learn more here. The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is now available at its new starting price of $1,799.99 in carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions through Samsung.com, AT&T, and Verizon in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. With the purchase, owners gain access to Galaxy Z Premier, featuring on-demand concierge support and exclusive perks from partners spanning food, fitness, entrepreneurship, and more.

Rumor has it that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are coming soon and that pricing for those will debut at the current Z Fold and Flip prices. Folding displays are going to get interesting this year and we look forward to seeing what Samsung and others have to bring.

What do you think of this sale? Please share your thoughts on any of our social media pages. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.