What’s in the Outriders Hell’s Rangers Content Pack (and how to get it)

Outriders has finally landed after featuring a demo last month. Those who pre-ordered the game were treated to the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack. If you didn’t pre-order or are playing it on Xbox Game Pass, don’t fret! You can head over to the Microsoft Store or PlayStation Store to pick it up for US$7/CA$10. So just what’s included, and is it worth it?

As I mentioned in my Xbox Series X review, while it’s a great console, I’m still waiting for the games to catch up. While I’ve played some of my backlog of older games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, while good so far, just hasn’t kept me as interested as I thought. I’m waiting on Cyberpunk 2077 for the Series X update and/or a sale before picking it up due to what I’ve read about it so far.

Even though I’m only a few hours into Outriders, so far, it’s been my favourite game on my Series X. Not only does it play smoothly in 4K, but the graphics are also pretty decent, and the story is good so far. I chose the Pyromancer class to start with and am having a hoot shooting and burning my way through the game. Given that People Can Fly developed it, creators of the super-fun Bulletstorm, I’m not surprised that I’m enjoying it as much as I have so far.

Not to mention it’s FREE through Xbox Game Pass (yes, I know Game Pass is a monthly fee, but it feels free). That was a huge announcement for Xbox gamers. Only a couple of hours in, I decided that I had to pick up the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack — even if nothing else but to throw People Can Fly a bone. Honestly? Once I hit level 10 and was able to equip the gear, I could tell it was already worth it. Most of the stats were better than the gear I had, plus you can swap out the mods, increase the level, and upgrade the stats as you progress.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Gear equipped.

Oh, and while you don’t get the gear for each character you roll, your stash is shared between characters, so any of your characters can claim any unused weapons. Once you’re done with the gear, you can also stash it and equip it on newer characters to give you that boost, assuming you haven’t levelled it too high for them to equip. On that note, you can upgrade and modify the gear, as well as level it up, so I’m sure I’ll be keeping it around for a bit. Plus, I think it looks pretty badass.

To get the items after you’ve purchased the pack, level your character up to 10 then head over to your stash. You should see a new Inbox tab. If you don’t restart the game and it should appear. Click it and then you can transfer your new weapons and gear to your backpack to equip. Without further do, let’s check out the weapons and gear included in the content pack.

Weapons

In total, there are eleven weapons in the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack. Each item in the pack, weapons and gear alike, are part of the Earthborn Renegade’s set. All the stats in the weapons listed below is the default level 10 stats before any mod swaps or level upgrades.

Earthborn Renegade’s Assault Rifle

The Earthborn Renegade’s Assault Rifle has a base firepower of 339 with 11% crit damage, 15% status power, and 2% long range damage bonuses. The mod on the assault rifle is Bone Shrapnel II in which killing shots detonate the enemy’s bones and turn them into shrapnel that deals 180 damage and inflicts Bleed on enemies within a 5-meter radius. This mod has a 1-second cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Assault Rifle.

Earthborn Renegade’s Auto Shotgun

The Earthborn Renegade’s Auto Shotgun has a base firepower of 339 with 6% life leech, 6% healing received, and 2% close range damage bonuses. The mod on the auto shotgun is Claymore II in which shots damage an enemy with an Anomaly blade, dealing 118 damage. This mod has a 4-second cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Auto Shotgun.

Earthborn Renegade’s ASR (Automatic Sniper Rifle)

The Earthborn Renegade’s ASR has a base firepower of 345 with 8% armor pierce, 15% status power, and 1% skills life leech bonuses. The mod on the ASR is Improved Burning Bullets II in which shots inflict Burn on enemies. This mod has a 4-second cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s ASR.

Earthborn Renegade’s BAR (Bolt-Action Rifle)

The Earthborn Renegade’s BAR has a base firepower of 312 with 11% crit damage, 1% skills life leech, and 2% long range damage bonuses. The mod on the BAR is Brain-Eater II in which critical shots do not consume ammo. This mod has no cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s BAR.

Earthborn Renegade’s Double Gun

The Earthborn Renegade’s Double Gun has a base firepower of 345 with 8% armor pierce, 6% healing received, and 2% close range damage bonuses. The mod on the double gun is Storm Whip II in which killing shots bring down lightning on an enemy, dealing 66 damage. This mod has a 2-second cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Double Gun.

Earthborn Renegade’s LMG (Light Machine Gun)

The Earthborn Renegade’s LMG has a base firepower of 328 with 8% armor pierce, 6% healing received, and 2% close range damage bonuses. The mod on the LMG is Improved Ashen Bullets II in which shots inflict Ash on enemies. This mod has a 4-second cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s LMG.

Earthborn Renegade’s Marksman Rifle

The Earthborn Renegade’s Marksman Rifle has a base firepower of 329 with 11% crit damage, 15% status power, and 2% long range damage bonuses. The mod on the marksman rifle is Improved Toxix Bullets II which inflict Toxic on enemies. This mod has a 4-second cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Marksman Rifle.

Earthborn Renegade’s PAS (Pump-Action Shotgun)

The Earthborn Renegade’s PAS is a pump-action standard variation shotgun. It has a base firepower of 340 with 6% weapon life leach, 6% healing received, and 2% close range damage bonuses. The mod on the PAS is Improved Vulnerability Bullets II in which shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. Improved Vulnerability Bullets II has a 4-second cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s PAS.

Earthborn Renegade’s Pistols

The Earthborn Renegade’s Pistols have a base firepower of 274 with 8% armor pierce, 15% status power, and 2% close range damage bonuses. The mod on the pistols is Death Chains II in which shots entangle an enemy with chains, dealing 171 damage over 3 seconds. This mod has a 2-second cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Pistols.

Earthborn Renegade’s Revolver

The Earthborn Renegade’s Revolver has a base firepower of 269 with 11% crit damage, 6% healing received, and 2% close range damage bonuses. The mod on the revolver is Minefield II, in which killing shots spawn explosives around your target, each dealing 51 damage in a 5-meter radius. Minefield II has a 1-second cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Revolver.

Earthborn Renegade’s SMG (Sub-Machine Gun)

The Earthborn Renegade’s SMG has a base firepower of 313 with 8% armor pierce, 15% status power, and 1% skills life leech bonuses. The mod on the SMG is Vortex Chamber II. Reloading the SMG inflicts Slow on enemies previously wounded by this weapon. This mod has a 1-second cooldown.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s SMG.

Gear

In total, there are five gear items in the content pack, one for each equipable slot. All the stats in the gear listed below is the default level 10 stats before any mod swaps or level upgrades.

Earthborn Renegade’s Mask

The Earthborn Renegade’s Mask has a base armor of 195 with a 33 bonus firepower increase, a 6% healing received bonus, and a 2% close range damage increase. The mod on the boots is King Slayer III. With this mod, critical hits on an Elite increase your Firepower by 64 for 6 seconds. It’s a pretty cool-looking face mask with a lower skull imprint in red, allowing you to see most of your character’s face on the gear and character screens.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Mask.

Earthborn Renegade’s Jacket

The Earthborn Renegade’s Jacket has a base armor of 195 with a 40 anomaly power increase, a 1% cooldown reduction, and a 1% skills life leech bonus. The mod on the jacket is Ready For Anything III. This mod returns 10% of Critical Damage dealt to Elites as health.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Jacket.

Earthborn Renegade’s Trousers

The Earthborn Renegade’s Trousers have a base armor of 195 with a 40 anomaly power increase, a 1% skills life leech bonus, and a 1% cooldown reduction. The mod on the trousers is Dum-Dum Bullets II which increases Assault Weapon Damage by 10%.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Trousers.

Earthborn Renegade’s Gloves

The Earthborn Renegade’s Gloves have a base armor of 195 with a 30 max health increase, a 6% healing received bonus, and an extra 2% long-range damage bonus. The mod on the boots is Anomaly Echo III. This mod grants 18 Firepower and 51 Anomaly Power bonus on skill activation for 15 seconds during combat.

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Gloves.

Earthborn Renegade’s Boots

The Earthborn Renegade’s Boots have a base armor of 195 with a 30 max health increase, a 1% skills life leech bonus, and a 1% cooldown reduction. The mod on the boots is Phantom Dash II. During combat, your default roll is replaced with Phantom Dash, enabling you to pass through enemies quickly. It’s actually pretty cool…

The Outriders Earthborn Renegade’s Boots.

Vehicle mods

The Hell’s Rangers Content Pack also comes with some vehicle mods, basically turning your in-game transportation to “Hell on Wheels.” Purely cosmetic, they do add a kick-ass look to your truck for those cutscenes you’re ripping around in it with its three-headed Cerberus front bumper and more.

The Outriders Hell’s Rangers Content Pack Cerberus Truck cosmetic upgrades.

The vehicle mods include:

Cerberus Front Bumper

Cerberus Hood

Cerberus Trailer

Cerberus Rear Bumper

Cerberus Wheel Cover

And there you have it. The Hell’s Rangers Content Pack is a great boost at Level 10 and as you can upgrade them as you progress, and share with other characters you have rolled, it offers both function and cosmetics.

What do you think about Outriders so far? Have you picked up the Hell's Rangers Content Pack?