How to fix Nest Hub “connect to same Wi-Fi” error

Setting up a new smart home device should be easy. However, every once in a while, you may run into an error message that prevents you from continuing. If you’ve tried to set up a Nest Hub and received a “connect to same Wi-Fi” error message, maybe this fix will help you out. It’s simpler than you think.

I encountered this when trying to set up the second-generation Google Nest Hub v2. After the Nest Hub displayed that it successfully connected to my home Wi-Fi network, my phone stayed on the “Connecting to Wi-Fi” screen in the Google Home app. After a while, an error message popped up telling me that I needed to connect to the same Wi-Fi. This was odd as I knew without a doubt that I was, and my first-gen Nest Hub was currently connected just fine.

One of the error message tips is to turn off AP isolation, something I do not have enabled on my router. Having had issues with other smart home devices before, I reset the Nest Hub and started over. A few minutes later, I hit the same roadblock. A quick Google search suggested I reset the Hub and my smartphone and try again. Upon restarting my phone, I had a good suspicion that this attempt would work. It wasn’t exactly because I restarted my phone, but rather because my VPN icon was missing from my status bar.

Sure enough, my last setup attempt with my VPN disabled worked perfectly. So, if you encounter this issue and have a VPN app running on your smartphone or tablet, try turning it off, and you should be able to set up your Nest Hub successfully. What an easy fix!

While this may just be one solution, hopefully, it helps at least some of you who have encountered the “connect to same Wi-Fi” error while on the same Wi-Fi network when setting up your Nest Hub. Did this solution help you out? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter, or MeWe.