New on Netflix April 9-15: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer bring the thunder

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between April 9-15th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in April if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix April 9-15th list, headlined by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as superheroes in Thunder Force.

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): Rebellious, irreverent wunderkind Gülseren navigates loneliness, love and loss against the current of political turmoil and social change.

Rebellious, irreverent wunderkind Gülseren navigates loneliness, love and loss against the current of political turmoil and social change. Night in Paradise (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): Hiding out in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy, a wronged mobster with a target on his back connects with a woman who has her own demons.

Hiding out in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy, a wronged mobster with a target on his back connects with a woman who has her own demons. Thunder Force (NETFLIX FILM): Two childhood best friends (Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.

Two childhood best friends (Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers. Words on Bathroom Walls 🇨🇦

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳): While living as an ordinary deliveryman and motor racing fan, Ne Zha encounters old nemeses and must rediscover his powers to protect his loved ones.

While living as an ordinary deliveryman and motor racing fan, Ne Zha encounters old nemeses and must rediscover his powers to protect his loved ones. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Teen Spirit 🇨🇦

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Godzilla: King of the Monsters 🇨🇦

Mighty Express: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The strong and fast Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day with more heroic rescues and thrilling stunts throughout Tracksville!

The strong and fast Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day with more heroic rescues and thrilling stunts throughout Tracksville! My Love: Six Stories of True Love (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Six longtime couples in different parts of the world share their decades-long love in these tender portraits filmed over the course of one year.

April 14

The Circle: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Ready for more strategic shenanigans? A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize.

Ready for more strategic shenanigans? A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx) knows how important family is. When his teenage daughter comes to live with him, he enlists the help of his Pops, sister, and best friend to tackle teenage boys, TikTok, and the family business.

Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx) knows how important family is. When his teenage daughter comes to live with him, he enlists the help of his Pops, sister, and best friend to tackle teenage boys, TikTok, and the family business. The Intruder 🇨🇦

Law School (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷): When a grim incident occurs at their prestigious school, justice through law is put to a test by a tough law professor and his ambitious students.

When a grim incident occurs at their prestigious school, justice through law is put to a test by a tough law professor and his ambitious students. The Soul (NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳): While investigating the death of a businessman, a prosecutor and his wife uncover occult secrets as they face their own life-and-death dilemma.

While investigating the death of a businessman, a prosecutor and his wife uncover occult secrets as they face their own life-and-death dilemma. Why Did You Kill Me? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The line between justice and revenge blurs when a devastated family uses social media to track down the people who killed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald.

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat 🇺🇸

The Master 🇺🇸

Ride or Die (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): Rei helps the woman she’s been in love with for years escape her abusive husband. While on the run, their feelings for each other catch fire.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 9-15th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.