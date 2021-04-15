Acer ENDURO Urban notebook and tablet designed for durability and portability

Laptops have become more portable over the last few years, and tablets have always been designed with portability in mind. Acer has announced the ENDURO Urban N3 notebook and ENDURO Urban T1 tablet, designed with durability and portability in mind for users and families on the go. Acer already offers an ENDURO line for business, and the ENDURO Urban line looks sleeker and more enticing for end consumers.

The ENDURO Urban N3 is a 14-inch notebook that offers the best of several worlds: military-grade durability certifications and up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor in a compact package. On the other hand, the ENDURO Urban T1 is a 10-inch tablet that features a screen with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass and a body built with shock-absorbent materials, making it an ideal choice for learning out in the real world.

The Acer ENDURO Urban N3 notebook computer.

Feature Windows 10 Home, the Acer ENDURO Urban N3 will be available in an Intel Core i5 or i7 version with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and a 512BG or 1TB SSD hard drive. Both models have Intel Iris Xe Graphics on board, a 14″ Full HD LCD display, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. Of course, being designed for durability, the Urban N3 is also built tough and meets military-grade durability certifications.

Also MIL-STD 810H certified and IP53 compliant, the Acer ENDURO Urban T1 Android tablet features a waterproof design. The corners are also reinforced, and yet Acer managed to keep it slim (only 9.8mm thick) and light (weighing only 627 grams). The bright, 10-inch, FHD 1080p, 450 nits display will surely be usable in most lighting conditions, inside or out. The tablet runs on Android 10 Go and is powered by a MediaTek MT8167A quad-core processor with a 6000mAh battery. Memory and storage size are unlisted at this time, but we’ll try and update this post once that information is available.

The Acer ENDURO Urban T1 Android Tablet.

The Acer ENDURO Urban N3 Notebook will have a starting MSRP of US$799, while the ENDURO Urban T1 tablet‘s pricing is TBD. Both devices are planned for a June launch.

