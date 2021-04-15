New on Netflix April 16-22: Shamier Anderson heads to Mars in Stowaway

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between April 16-22nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in April if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix April 16-22nd list, headlined by Anna Kendrick, Daniel Day Kim, Toni Collette, and Shamier Anderson in Stowaway. Curiously enough, if you’re in Canada, Stowaway is on Amazon Prime instead of Netflix.

April 16

The 2nd 🇨🇦

Arlo the Alligator Boy (NETFLIX FAMILY): To find the father he never knew, optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy Southern home for New York City, making friends and dodging trappers along the way.

Crimson Peak 🇺🇸

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico (NETFLIX FAMILY): When the Spy Racers are framed for a crime they didn’t commit, they flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme.

Synchronic 🇺🇸

Why Are You Like This (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇦🇺): Three best friends negotiate work, fun, identity politics, hookups and wild nights out in this razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne.

April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽): As his career skyrockets, Luis Miguel struggles with his family life amidst a string of betrayals, heartbreaking revelations and a crushing loss.

April 19

Miss Sloane 🇺🇸

PJ Masks: Season 3 🇺🇸

April 20

The Gift 🇨🇦

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺): When a koala needs help, Izzy Bee and her family are there — and with Australia’s extreme fires taking a toll, their care is needed now more than ever!

April 21

Zero (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇹): A shy teen with the extraordinary power to turn invisible joins the fight to defend his neighborhood despite wanting to escape to pursue his dream.

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Premiering this Earth Day, in a stunning new three-part series, David Attenborough travels the world from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands to reveal the extraordinary and never-before-seen ways animals use color. Using revolutionary camera technology created specifically for this series, viewers will experience how colors invisible to the human eye play a vital role in animal interactions. From the seemingly magical ultraviolet signals on a butterfly’s wings to the surprising yet crucial purpose behind a Bengal tiger’s stripes, a hidden world of color is waiting to be discovered.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 16-22nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.