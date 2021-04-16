Sennheiser updates shotgun microphone and mobile kits for content creators

Sennheiser has announced an updated directional compact shotgun microphone as well as some mobile kits for vloggers, videographers, and other content creators. Between the new devices and kits, there’s bound to be a solution for just about any mobile content creator’s needs.

MKE 400

The MKE 400 is “a highly directional compact shotgun microphone” for DSKR/Ms and mobile devices. Featuring an acoustic interference tube, the MKE 400 focuses on picking up audio from the camera’s direction while cancelling out noises from the sides. The housing doubles as an integrated windscreen, and the microphone also comes with a furry windshield for use outside. With its three-step sensitivity switch, 8-step digital volume control, and audio output, creators can easily monitor audio performance levels while filming.

“Much has been said about the importance of good audio for video. Now, the new MKE 400 lets users experience how vastly it improves in-camera audio, lifting storytelling to the next level and wowing audiences. We’re replacing the well-known and much loved MKE 400 with this new model, and even die-hard fans will agree that the latest version surpasses the original in many ways. The new MKE 400 now also features a headphone monitoring output with volume control, has a rugged internal shock-mount, clever internal windscreen and automatic on/off function, plus it comes with ample accessories included.” Kai Lange, Senior Product Manager at Sennheiser

The Sennheiser MKE 400 compact shotgun microphone.

In addition, the MKE 400 is included as part of the MKE 400 Mobile Kit. The kit includes the microphone with two locking 3.5mm cables, a windshield, and carrying pouch, a Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp, and a Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod. The MKE 400 retails at EUR 199, GBP 179, US199.95, while the MKE 400 Mobile Kit is available for EUR 229, GBP 199, US229.95.

XS Lav

For those wanting something a bit more discrete, the Sennheiser XS Lav microphone connects to your mobile device or computer via 3.5mm or USB-C, depending on which version you pick up. The XS Lav Mobile comes with a TRRS connector, while the XS Lav USB-C features a USB-C connector. The latter is also available in the XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit which includes a Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod and the Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp.

“Simple, straightforward audio recording and a clearly noticeable upgrade in sound quality – this is what the XS Lav family will give you. These mics will become your indispensable audio companions for content creation.” Nicole Fresen, Product Manager at Sennheiser

The Sennheiser XS Lav microphones.

These lav mics are easy to use, simply plug them into your device and your good to go. Not only do the offer a professional look, they enhance your audio quality and provide consistent sound levels while recording or broadcasting.

Each XS Lav mic includes a microphone clip, removable foam windshield, and draw-string pouch. The XS Lav Mobile (with TRRS plug) retails for EUR 49, GBP 43, US49.95, the XS Lav USB-C for EUR 59, GBP 52, US59.95, and the XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit for EUR 99, GBP 87, US99.95.

Mobile Kits

In addition to the aforementioned MKE 400 and XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kits, Sennheiser has an MKE 200 Mobile Kit and XSW-D Portable Lav Mobile Kit available as well. All mobile kits include a Manfrotto PIXI Min Tripod and Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp.

“The Mobile Kits are designed to satisfy all your audio needs in ready-to-go packages. Whether you prefer an on-camera mic or a wireless lavalier, there is the right mic for every requirement, plus a few clever accessories to cater to your needs.” Nicole Fresen, product manager at Sennheiser

The Sennheiser XSW-D Portable Lav Mobile Kit.

The MKE 200 kit is similar to the MKE 400, it just features the MKE 200 microphone instead. The XSW-D Portable Lav Mobile Kit, on the other hand, lets you go wireless with a 2.4GHz wireless lavalier system. An CL 35 USB-C cable can be purchased as well for connecting the mics or lavalier system to a USB-C device.

The MKE 200 Mobile Kit retails for EUR 129, GBP 109, US129.95, the XSW-D Portable Lav Mobile Kit (available in May) for EUR 329, GBP 289, US329.95, and the CL 35 USB-C cable for EUR 29, GBP 26, USD 29.95.

What do you think about the new shotgun microphones and mobile kits from Sennheiser?